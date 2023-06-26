Get Your Teens Ready for the Shecreates Summer Camp Programme 2023 This August

The She Creates Camp is an award-winning STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Maths) camp programme for girls, aged 13 to 17 years. The 2023 edition of camp promises to be a memorable, fun- learning experience for your daughters.

The camp programme is designed to support early intervention, dispel preconceptions, and address the gender gap in technology.

The residential STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) camp, with the theme “Solve With AI,” will focus on “AI – Artificial Intelligence, IOT – Internet of things, and Software development,” to give participants the skills they need to keep up with current developments.

In addition, the camp will also provide engaging extracurricular activities, mentorship sessions, skill-acquisition programs, excursions, and fascinating hands-on technology classes. This is the 15th edition of the award-winning STEAM camp. At its inception in 2008, the camp was the first of its kind in Nigeria and this year’s edition is slated to be held in Lagos.

Details for SheCreates Camp

Date: August 6th – 19th 2023. (2-week camp)

Fee: N 150,000 per participant

To Register: Click here to complete the online form or contact [email protected] or call 08124183666 for more information.

Camp Courses:

Artificial Intelligence

Electronics

Computer Essentials

Hands-on Projects

Team building

Career-talk sessions

Excursions

Financial Literacy

Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneurial Skills

Extra-curricular Activities

Software Innovation

The main objectives of the camp are to inspire a love for technology by delivering challenging and engaging hands-on technology workshops and classes, to encourage girls to explore technology careers, and by giving a realistic and positive idea of technology-related careers through career talks and career-themed films.

To help girls plan their future careers with the assistance of mentors and women currently working in these fields, to encourage out-of-the-box thinking by helping girls develop critical thinking skills within a nurturing environment, while gaining fundamental life skills such as etiquette, teamwork and leadership skills and establish a network of technology-fluent alumni and mentors, where interactions with female role models in the technology field are encouraged.

Partners who have shown their support towards making the camp goals and objectives become a reality include Google.org, Global Giving, SAGE Foundation, Swift Networks, Laureates College, Lagos and Bella Naija for the media publicity.

Sponsored Content