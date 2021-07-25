Connect with us

Career News Promotions

Haven Homes profiled at Young Entrepreneurs International Summit

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: With D_Hair Hub You Don't Have to Break the Bank to Make a Hair Statement

Career Features

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Inspired

Yusuf Bilesanmi's ShiVent Wins Africa Prize "One To Watch" Award

Career Promotions

Can’t Access Legal Services? Here's How Quicklaw can Assist You

Career Promotions

Funmi Ayinke qualifies as a Chartered Management Consultant

Career Inspired News

Groundbreaking! 6 Nigerian Banks Now Have Female MDs

BN TV Career Inspired

They Said I Couldn’t: Aisha Augie Kuta - "I found that one voice that told me I could"

Career Inspired News Promotions

3 Easy Steps to Financial Freedom during these tough times

Career Inspired

Faith Adesemowo is a Runner-up in the 2021 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Career

Haven Homes profiled at Young Entrepreneurs International Summit

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ufuoma Ilesanmi of Haven Homes has been recognized by the Young Entrepreneurs International Summit (YEIS) as she has been listed as one of the top 40 business leaders under 40 years old as part of the annual YEIS 40 UNDER 40 CEO list.

The award was presented at the annual gathering of young minds who has successfully contributed to economic growth and development in their various field.

Notable young business leaders and entertainment practitioners that were recognized include Mr. Marcaroni, Broda Shaggi, Toke Makinwa, Wadami Amolegbe – Managing Director of Haute Fashion Africa, Tolu Bally, Timi Bello of Media Panache.

Others are Uche Pedro of BellaNaija, Nancy Isime of NIP Studios and Nikky Ufondu of Gemini Luxury Homes.

Speaking at the event, General Manager, Haven Homes, Ufuoma Ilesanmi, disclosed that, the recognition came as a result of an opportunity with relevant support which she has gotten from the company and in pursuit of success in her career.

Ilesanmi further noted that leadership comes with a lot of challenges that every young person who desires to be successful in business and other spheres of life must be ready to face and overcome.

She applauded the initiators of the Young Entrepreneurs International Summit for propelling Africans to be the best in whatever circle they are irrespective of their age.

Haven Homes has been at the forefront of providing young Nigerians including notable music stars to be landlords in the prime estate which comes with luxury and affordability plans for over twenty years.

Richmond Gate Estate, Lekki was built by Haven Homes, the Real Estate subsidiary of Haven Global Resources Ltd, a firm registered as a limited liability company in Nigeria. Since its first residential development in 2006, the organization has been building beautifully crafted, unique and luxurious homes that present the occupiers with a very comfortable lifestyle. The growing list of those who have bought into the idea of unique comfort provided by Haven Homes includes top business executives and popular celebrities who appreciate style and class with the beauty of returning to a home befitting of their international stardom.

___________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php