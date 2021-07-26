Hey MTN Subscribers! Here’s How to Win Big with Lucky Number

Although many of us did not choose our own phone number, we’ve grown attached to them. The 11 digits may seem generic or random, but they hold a special meaning to us, and can even be a status symbol if you’re lucky enough to have symbolic numbers like 0444 or a date of birth.

For MTN subscribers, your numbers may just be lucky enough to make you a millionaire!

In a bid to show their gratitude to their customers for patronizing them, MTN has come up with a new promo, Lucky Number, exclusively designed for millions of its subscribers across the country to win lots of prizes.

What’s Lucky Number?

Lucky Number is a daily games draw that allows subscribers to enter their numbers to sequentially match randomly selected MTN numbers from a pool of MTN’s subscriber base of 50 Million users. The draw is determined by how many digits of your MTN phone number that matches the winning MSISDN from left to right.

The Prizes!

MTN customers stand to win lots of prizes and airtime rewards ranging from N200 airtime to N100 Million cash.

How to Enter

All MTN subscribers have to do to participate in the Lucky Number draw is to send the codes for the different price points; Text EC to 4445 at N10, Text MX to 4445 at N20, Text LN to 4445 at N50 and Text LK to 4445 at N200. You can renew your daily subscription for a better chance to win as the lucky winners are paid within 24 hours. If you have an MTN number, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to spend as low as N10 for a chance to win N100 Million cash.



MTN’s Lucky Number ambassador, Nasboi stated that the promo is real and encourages everyone to participate to stand the chance of winning the prizes. Watch the ad explaining how the Lucky Number draw changed his life and can change the lives of MTN subscribers.

Sponsored Content