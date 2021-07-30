Learn More About Iyinoluwa Aboyeji & His Career in this Episode of “Founders Connect” with Peace Itimi

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Peace Itimi sits with Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, the Founder and General Partner of Future Africa, in this new episode of “Founders Connect“.

In this interview, he talked a lot about his childhood, how he got the chance to study at Waterloo, the first experiments/startups he attempted developing before Andela, how he met Jeremy and the other Andela co-founders, why he left to join Flutterwave, and why he left Flutterwave.

According to Peace, “Iyinoluwa Aboyeji calls himself an entrepreneur in the public interest. He is passionate about partnering with missionary talent and capital to build an African future. Iyin is also a co-founder of Andela and was the former managing director of Flutterwave, a business building payments technology and infrastructure to connect Africa to the global economy. E’ as he is fondly called as had a fantastic career so far, and we talked about it all in this video.”

Watch the video:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

