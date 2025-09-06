Temi Otedola’s Polka Dot Wedding Dress Is a Love Letter to Personal Style

Would you consider a polka dot dress for your civil wedding? Because after seeing Temi Otedola‘s Monaco moment, we’re all reconsidering what bridal really means.

For her second change of outfit, Temi chose a white polka dot dress with bold black dots that completely charmed us. This wasn’t your typical bridal look, and that’s exactly what made it so brilliant.

The dress itself was absolutely gorgeous. That deep V-neckline? Stunning. The black corset detail at the waist gave her the most beautiful silhouette, while the full skirt had that perfect vintage feel that just works on everyone. But what really got us was how confident she looked in it.

And can we talk about that hat? The wide-brimmed black number was such a stroke of brilliance. It’s the kind of accessory that makes you think “why didn’t I think of that?” It pulled the whole look together and gave it that old Hollywood glamour we all secretly want to channel.

Mr Eazi looked wonderful too in his classic black suit – sometimes the simplest choices are the most effective. They looked like they belonged together, which is really what it’s all about.

Against the backdrop of their stunning Monaco venue, with its grand archways and mountain views, the couple looked like they’d stepped out of a modern fairytale. The polka dots brought a sense of joy and spontaneity to the quiet ceremony, whilst still maintaining the elegance befitting such a momentous occasion.

