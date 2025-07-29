From the DMs to Forever! Enjoy Nonye & Chima’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Nonye first came across Chima’s profile in a group for young Igbo professionals that they were both part of. Even though she found herself admiring his photo, she couldn’t bring herself to respond when he reached out shortly after.

She froze and left his message unanswered for an entire year. But they say when the time is right, everything aligns. Whether it was curiosity or fate gently nudging her not to miss out on something special, Nonye finally replied to that year-old message and everything just clicked. Their connection was instant and effortless, and it didn’t take long before love blossomed. Now, it’s love in the air as these two prepare to spend the rest of their lives together. Their pre-wedding shoot is a sweet display of love, style and culture. Each frame will leave you wanting more.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Nonye:

Sometimes love arrives quietly, with a simple DM. Other times, it waits patiently, just like he did for me. Chima and I first connected through a mutual group called Umu Igbo Unite (UIU)—a cultural space for young Igbo professionals like us. I remember spotting his profile and thinking, “Wow, he’s cute.” When he messaged me, I completely froze. I didn’t know what to say… so I said nothing at all. I left him on read for an entire year.

Fast-forward twelve months, and something tugged at me. Maybe it was curiosity, or maybe it was fate reminding me not to miss what could be. I finally replied to his message, nervous that he wouldn’t even remember me. But Chima, in true Chima fashion, responded with the same warmth and patience that would come to define the kind of man he is.

We started talking and instantly clicked. Every conversation was so easy, so full of depth, laughter, and sincerity. He was kind, thoughtful, and intentional—and I quickly found myself smiling at my phone more than I’d like to admit. Then came a group trip to New Orleans. I secretly hoped he’d be there. I bought my ticket with fingers crossed, but he told me he couldn’t make it because of work. My heart dropped. I had hoped this would be our moment to meet.

Still, we talked every single day, and a week before the trip, he called me and said, “I bought my ticket.” I was stunned—and overjoyed. I couldn’t believe I was finally going to meet this incredible man who had quickly become such an important part of my world. When we met in New Orleans, it was magic. I was so shy, but something about him made me feel instantly safe. His muscles? Breathtaking. His smile? Disarming. But it was his spirit—his gentleness, his strength, his groundedness—that stole my heart.

I remember thinking, “God, please let the way we connect over the phone feel the same in person.” And it did—effortlessly. That trip gave us more than beautiful memories—it gave us direction. It was clear: this was the beginning of something divine. And somewhere during that magical weekend, Chima turned to his friend and said, “Bro, I think I just found my wife.”

We chose each other. With laughter. With grace. With prayer. And with so much love.

Fast forward years later, Chima told me he had planned a surprise birthday trip for us—something to make up for the fact that we hadn’t been able to celebrate our birthday properly that year. I had no idea where we were going. None. I packed my bags blind. It wasn’t until we landed that I realized—we were in Santorini, Greece.

On the third day of the trip, he told me to get dressed for a dinner. A private car came to pick me up. Still clueless, I was blindfolded and gently led down a winding path of steps.

When I opened my eyes, I was standing on a cliff overlooking the Aegean Sea, just before sunset. Candles flickered in the shape of a heart, and in front of it stood a glowing “Marry Me” sign, lit up like something out of a dream. Our favorite song played in the background, and there stood the man who had waited for me with a ring in his hand and forever in his eyes.

Of course, I said yes. A thousand times yes on a cliff in Santorini.

Credit

Bride @west.africangirl

Bridal Styling and creative direction @style_by_ruvero

Photography @stanlophotography | @frvncisbvssey

Planner @deserving_events

Makeup @makeupxwuragold

Hairstylist @marieghold | @mi__creations

Bride’s outfits @house_of_dova

Groom’s outfit @afrovogue1

Videography @candorpictures

Beads @tophertonyjewelry