Love Came Knocking at a House Party 10 Years Ago for Tiana and Moses

Tiana and Moses met for the first time at a house party, 10 years ago. Over the years, their connection blossomed into something magical.

Through time and growth, they discovered not just friendship but soulmates in each other. Under the sparkling lights of the City of Love, Paris, Moses asked the big question in a romantic proposal in 2023. And of course, Tiana said yes! Now, it’s happily ever after for these two as they embark on forever together. Their pre-wedding photos exude warmth, and you’ll love every bit of it as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

   

How we met
By the bride, Tiana:

We first met in 2015 at a house party, where a simple friendship quickly turned into something special. Over the years, we discovered how much we had in common, growing closer through laughter, late-night talks, and countless memories. Our journey wasn’t always perfect; life took us on a few twists and turns, but we always found our way back to each other. In 2020, faced with a choice, we chose us — fully and without hesitation. Fast forward to 2023: in the magical city of Paris, under the sparkling lights of the Eiffel Tower, we got engaged — a moment that captured everything our story has been about: love, commitment, and believing in each other. Starting this next chapter together, surrounded by the people we love most has been the most amazing experience

 

                   

                                       

 

Credits

Bride @tianna.d
Planner @bankysuevents
Photography @awgzzz

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

E-mail: [email protected]

