#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Relive the Romance, Culture & Style of the Week

Love Came Knocking at a House Party 10 Years Ago for Tiana and Moses

From the DMs to Forever! Enjoy Nonye & Chima’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Violet and Luke’s Destination Wedding in Mexico Was Straight Out of a Fairytale

It’s a Love-Filled Weekend! Dive Into the Amazing Features on BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Jamaica Meets Nigeria as Alexandra & Aisosa Tie the Knot

Once Schoolmates, Now Soulmates – Dunni Said Yes to Crimson!

Wunmi & Mustapha Met as Teenagers at a Bible Competition — Years Later, They Fell in Love

From the Office to the Aisle! Enjoy Reni and Ojay's Wedding Photos

Catch Up on the Sweetest Love Moments With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Relive the Romance, Culture & Style of the Week

4 hours ago

Hey there, #BellaNaijaWeddings fam! 💕

It’s that time of the week when we serve you a rich dose of love, beauty, and all-around wedding goodness to relish!  From breathtaking traditional looks to heartwarming love stories, stylish bridal inspos, surprise proposals, and vow exchanges that had us in our feelings – it’s been nothing short of magical on the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone.

Today, we’ve compiled a sweet and spicy rundown of everything that went down this week – just for you! Whether you missed a few features or simply want to relive the magic, now’s the time to grab a seat and sip something nice, because your weekly love binge starts now! 😍

Cheers to an amazing weekend!

It Was Love at First Sight When a Mutual Friend Introduced Olumide & Tolu

