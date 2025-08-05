Bibi & Ayobami’s Love Journey Began With a Viral TikTok Post

Bibi and Ayobami’s sweet love story is proof that social media can lead you to your soulmate.

What Bibi thought was just another fun post on her TikTok turned out to be the moment that led the love of her life right to her. Ayobami slid into her DMs. His first message may not have swept her off her feet, but everything changed the moment they had their first video call. What was supposed to be a quick 5-minute call turned into a 2-hour heart-to-heart. And just like that, their love story began. Their pre-wedding photos are so stunning, and we are excited for them as they embark on this journey of love!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Bibi:

What started with a viral TikTok, a blog repost, a few direct messages, and a spontaneous flight across the world led to a love story I couldn’t have imagined. But it’s the perfect reminder that love finds you when you least expect it, and it doesn’t always need to be flashy or complicated. Sometimes, it just needs to be real.

It all began in the most unexpected way, through a TikTok video that went viral. I posted a funny video of my sister and me, and somehow it ended up on a popular blog’s Instagram page. I was home, recovering from COVID, when I got a DM from someone in the UK. It was Ayobami. He had seen the video all the way from across the ocean and decided to shoot his shot. At first, his message was short, polite, and… well, completely free of any “rizz.” I wasn’t exactly super welcoming. But here’s the thing: even though his first message wasn’t a smooth pickup line, there was something refreshing about his directness.

What started as a casual message quickly became something special. He kept checking on me daily via DM, always kind, always intentional. After a few days, he asked for my number and said, “Can I just get 5 minutes of your time on FaceTime?” That five-minute call turned into two hours of non-stop talking & laughter. There was a line that he said that stood out to me. He said, “I’m a grown man, but I’m not complete without my wife. I’m not here to play games. I want to honestly get to know you.” I brushed it off as typical Yoruba guys’ talk . But I guess I was wrong.

The very next day, he told me he had really enjoyed our conversation and wanted to meet me in person. Within a few days, he booked a flight to New York to see me. We met in person less than two weeks later. He stayed for just two days, but in that short time, we had a weekend filled with memories. And as he flew back home, he messaged me from the plane: “That was the best weekend of my life. I’d really like to get to know you better.”

From that point, he remained intentional, consistent and transparent that he wanted forever with me. Less than a year later, Ayobami proposed, and I didn’t hesitate to say yes to the man who had chosen me with so much certainty and love. We had an intimate civil wedding in the spring, followed by our vibrant Detty December celebration in Lagos, surrounded by those we love most. Every step of our journey has felt like divine alignment, a modern-day serendipity with a dash of TikTok magic.

Credits

Bride @bibibeatz

Groom @barcaboi01

Photography @tarfphotography | @c3pictures_gallery

Makeup @realdebztouch | @bibibeatz

Hairstylist @nifemilarj

Gele @petergele_

Beads @ewabubu_signature

Groom’s outfit @rogue_ng

Creative Direction @bibibeatz