From The Office to the Aisle! Enjoy Olivia & Harry's Pre-wedding Shoot

Sometimes, love finds you when you least expect it, and this was the case for the beautiful Olivia. In the middle of a busy workday, love showed up in the person of Harry. 😍

Harry was a regular customer at the place where she worked, and he couldn’t help but notice her every time he stopped by. Focused and always on the move with her tasks, Olivia hardly paid him much attention. But Harry wasn’t discouraged — he found sweet little ways to spark her interest and slowly got her attention. And just like that, their love story began — unexpected, genuine, and oh-so-beautiful! Now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together, and their pre-wedding shoot is giving us all the feels. You’ll sure love every frame as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met
By the bride, Olivia:

They say love finds you when you least expect it, and for me, that moment came in the middle of a regular workday. I was in my usual zone: focused, busy, thinking only about ticking off tasks and closing files. Then he walked in, a customer. Confident, calm, with this quiet charisma that filled the room without even trying. I barely looked up that day, but he noticed me. I later found out he had noticed me every time he came around.

  

He found little ways to start conversations, nothing too forward, just enough to get my attention. But I wasn’t quick to give in. I smiled. I was polite, but I kept my distance. I played hard to get, not because I wasn’t interested, but because I wasn’t sure where it would lead. But he stayed consistent. There was something in his eyes ,steady, patient ,like he saw more in me than just the girl behind the desk. Over time, I let my guard down. And when I finally let him in, I realized I had found peace, laughter, and a kind of love I didn’t even know I needed. Who would’ve thought a simple workday would lead to forever?

           

Credits

Bride@mz_ivaa
Planner@pkevents_
Makeup@glambyuwa
Photography@nicoleadehi_valeo

 

