Violet and Luke's Destination Wedding in Mexico Was Straight Out of a Fairytale

What better way to begin a modern-day love story than with a little help from technology?  Violet and Luke met on a dating app called Bumble, and the spark was instant!

It all began when Violet was drawn to Luke’s profile and decided to swipe right. As fate would have it, they were a perfect match! The more they talked, the more they uncovered beautiful layers of connection, which led to love.

Now, they’re set to spend forever together, and we’re so thrilled for them! They had the most dreamy destination wedding in Cancun, Mexico, and it was nothing short of a real-life fairytale. From exchanging vows in the serene outdoors surrounded by nature’s beauty, to switching things up with a magical reception held inside a cave… every moment was breathtaking! Amidst all the beauty, what truly stood out was their radiating love, which didn’t dim for a second. No doubt, Violet and Luke were made for each other. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

    

How we met
By the bride, Violet:

Our story began in a modern way—on Bumble. As I scrolled through Luke’s profile, I was drawn to his love for travel, passion for hockey (even though I wasn’t a fan at the time), and his well-rounded approach to life. Plus, the absence of those typical shirtless mirror selfies was a refreshing bonus! So, I swiped right, and to my delight, we matched!

After chatting for a while, we decided to meet for our first date—a fun round of mini golf. It was the perfect setting to let our silly sides show, and afterwards, over drinks, we discovered just how much we had in common. We started dating in August, and by November 11th, 2019, we officially became a couple. Then, a few months later, COVID-19 hit, which led to us spending much more time together due to the lockdown. Spending so much time together early on could have been a challenge, but instead, it only brought us closer. After 1.5 years of quarantine and realizing we still weren’t tired of each other, we knew we had something truly special.

 

    

`

     

     

               

             

       

             

   

  

       

     

              

          

        

           

    

    

                

    

