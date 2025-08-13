Young Legend, Aema & Victor Collins Pour Their Hearts into New Single “Left Behind”

Connect with us

Pop, country, and alternative collide in “Left Behind” by Young Legend, Aema, and Victor Collins.

Young Legend, alongside Aema and Victor Collins, has unveiled Left Behind,a track that draws on pop, country, and alternative influences to craft an intimate listening experience.

Produced by the ever-innovative Sirbastien, the song captures the raw ache of heartbreak with a sincerity that lingers long after the final note. Each verse unfolds like a page from a diary, with the trio weaving vivid imagery and unfiltered emotion into their delivery. The result is a track that feels deeply personal yet universally relatable. An ode to love lost and the quiet moments that follow.

As part of the Young Legend Camp 2025 Next Wave series, Left Behind stands apart from formulaic trends, choosing instead to embrace rich storytelling and musical texture.

Listen to the track below

