“You Made History”: The Best Reactions to Cabo Verde’s Unforgettable World Cup Run

They came, they astonished, and they left with the respect of an entire planet. Cabo Verde, a small island nation of just 530,000 people making their first ever FIFA World Cup appearance, were eliminated on Friday 3 July after a breathless 3-2 extra time defeat to defending world champions Argentina at Miami Stadium. But by the time the final whistle blew, the result almost felt secondary. What the Blue Sharks produced across 120 minutes against the most decorated team in world football was the kind of football that reminds you why the sport matters.

It had been a tournament run that nobody saw coming and nobody wanted to end. Cabo Verde opened their campaign with a stunning 0-0 draw against Spain, held Uruguay to a 2-2 draw, and then shut out Saudi Arabia to finish second in Group H, becoming the first World Cup debutant to reach the knockout stage since 2010. And doing it all as the smallest country ever to escape the group stage at a men’s World Cup.

At the heart of everything was Vozinha, the 40-year-old goalkeeper born Josimar Dias in Mindelo, a town of 70,000 people, who entered the tournament with just 50,000 Instagram followers and virtually no global profile. Against Spain, he made seven crucial saves, keeping a clean sheet against one of the tournament’s favourites and walking off the pitch in tears.

“I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and unfortunately they were not here; they died a few years ago,” he said. “They were everything for me, for my life. I also cried because my mum didn’t manage to be here because of the visa.” By the next morning, he had 5.8 million Instagram followers. By the time the tournament ended, that number had kept climbing.

Then came Argentina. Lionel Messi broke the deadlock in the 29th minute, lifting the ball over an onrushing Vozinha to score his 20th career World Cup goal. Cabo Verde answered. Deroy Duarte levelled in the 59th minute after Ryan Mendes‘ nutmeg found him in the penalty area. Argentina went ahead again through Lisandro Martínez in extra time. Cabo Verde answered again. Sidny Lopes Cabral fired a shot from outside the box toward the far post that curled in for 2-2 in the 103rd minute, a goal that Fox Sports called “insane” and that many are already calling the best of the entire tournament. It took an own goal from Diney Borges, deflected in off a Messi corner in the 111th minute, to finally end Cabo Verde’s dream.

Speaking after the match, Vozinha said: “We played against the current world champion, and today we played on equal terms and had the opportunity to win the game. For us, we have to be very, very satisfied and proud.”

The football world agreed. Here is what people have been saying:

Now I want Cabo Verde to win the next Africans Cup of Nations. What a team! — Edgar Allen Poe (@allenakinkunle) July 4, 2026

I’ve seen countries kill themselves for Africa before, but not like this. Cabo Verde, I’m on my feet 🇨🇻♥️ — OLI (@Oli_Ekun) July 4, 2026

Hard-fought victory. Cape Verde, take a bow. — Ewgi (@Ssaasquatch) July 4, 2026

Cabo Verde, forgive me. I wasn’t familiar with your game! — Giga (@IloriGiga) July 4, 2026

No one has killed themselves for Africa like Cabo Verde — pepper (@CasaDupre) July 3, 2026

The way Cape Verde played, you will hardly believe that this was their first time at the World Cup. Debutants drew 0–0 with Spain. They went further & drew 2–2 with Uruguay. The Blue Sharks finished second in Group H & qualified for the knockout. They leveled in the match… pic.twitter.com/5i6RZp7yFb — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) July 4, 2026

Argentina vs Cape Verde is the best game of this World Cup so far. What a game! 🔥 Every time you thought Argentina had won it, Cape Verde found a way back. If only the rest of the African teams had shown that same mentality😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/DGrVgEZRt8 — 𝔭𝔞𝔭𝔦𝔠𝔥𝔲𝔩𝔬! (@UtdChulo) July 4, 2026