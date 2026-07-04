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"You Made History": The Best Reactions to Cabo Verde's Unforgettable World Cup Run

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“You Made History”: The Best Reactions to Cabo Verde’s Unforgettable World Cup Run

Cabo Verde have been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 3-2 extra time defeat to defending champions Argentina, but the Blue Sharks leave the tournament as one of its greatest stories. From Vozinha’s seven saves against Spain to Sidny Lopes Cabral’s stunning equaliser against Argentina, the world has not stopped talking about the African team.
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Cabo Verde player Sidny Lopes Cabral wearing the number 13 jersey celebrating near the stadium railings with fans and team staff.

Sidny Lopes Cabral celebrates with supporters during Cabo Verde’s historic knockout stage run. Photo Credit: Fabrizio Romano/Instagram

They came, they astonished, and they left with the respect of an entire planet. Cabo Verde, a small island nation of just 530,000 people making their first ever FIFA World Cup appearance, were eliminated on Friday 3 July after a breathless 3-2 extra time defeat to defending world champions Argentina at Miami Stadium. But by the time the final whistle blew, the result almost felt secondary. What the Blue Sharks produced across 120 minutes against the most decorated team in world football was the kind of football that reminds you why the sport matters.

It had been a tournament run that nobody saw coming and nobody wanted to end. Cabo Verde opened their campaign with a stunning 0-0 draw against Spain, held Uruguay to a 2-2 draw, and then shut out Saudi Arabia to finish second in Group H, becoming the first World Cup debutant to reach the knockout stage since 2010. And doing it all as the smallest country ever to escape the group stage at a men’s World Cup.

At the heart of everything was Vozinha, the 40-year-old goalkeeper born Josimar Dias in Mindelo, a town of 70,000 people, who entered the tournament with just 50,000 Instagram followers and virtually no global profile. Against Spain, he made seven crucial saves, keeping a clean sheet against one of the tournament’s favourites and walking off the pitch in tears.

Goalkeeper Vozinha kicking the tournament match ball downfield from the penalty box in his yellow uniform.

Cabo Verde shot-stopper Vozinha clears the ball from his half during the 2026 World Cup tournament. Photo Credit: FIFA World Cup 2026 Atlanta/Instagram

“I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and unfortunately they were not here; they died a few years ago,” he said. “They were everything for me, for my life. I also cried because my mum didn’t manage to be here because of the visa.” By the next morning, he had 5.8 million Instagram followers. By the time the tournament ended, that number had kept climbing.

Then came Argentina. Lionel Messi broke the deadlock in the 29th minute, lifting the ball over an onrushing Vozinha to score his 20th career World Cup goal. Cabo Verde answered. Deroy Duarte levelled in the 59th minute after Ryan Mendes‘ nutmeg found him in the penalty area. Argentina went ahead again through Lisandro Martínez in extra time. Cabo Verde answered again. Sidny Lopes Cabral fired a shot from outside the box toward the far post that curled in for 2-2 in the 103rd minute, a goal that Fox Sports called “insane” and that many are already calling the best of the entire tournament. It took an own goal from Diney Borges, deflected in off a Messi corner in the 111th minute, to finally end Cabo Verde’s dream.

Cabo Verde midfielder Deroy Duarte wearing the number 14 blue jersey running during the match against Argentina.

Deroy Duarte tracks back during Cabo Verde’s intense Round of 32 fixture against Argentina. Photo Credit: Fabrizio Romano/Instagram

Speaking after the match, Vozinha said: “We played against the current world champion, and today we played on equal terms and had the opportunity to win the game. For us, we have to be very, very satisfied and proud.”

The football world agreed. Here is what people have been saying:

Argentina forward Lionel Messi gesturing on the pitch with Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha standing in the background.

Lionel Messi shares the pitch with Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha during the extra-time thriller in Miami. Photo Credit: Fabrizio Romano/Instagram

Sidny Lopes Cabral in the blue Cabo Verde kit sprinting down the football field during live match play.

Forward Sidny Lopes Cabral drives forward during the World Cup knockout stage match. Photo Credit: CAF/Instagram

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha crying on the pitch in his yellow number 1 jersey and white goalkeeper gloves.

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha shows emotion following a historic match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo Credit: Fabrizio Romano /Instagram

Sidny Lopes Cabral running across the pitch with arms outstretched celebrating his goal against Argentina.

Number 13 Sidny Lopes Cabral celebrates his spectacular equalising goal against Argentina at Miami Stadium. Photo Credit: Fabrizio Romano/Instagram

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