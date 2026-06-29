Watch Tems Perform “What You Need” at the BET Awards

Our very own Grammy-winning singer, Tems, delivered a captivating performance at the BET Awards, taking to the stage with her signature soulful vocals.

Performing before a global audience is not new to Tems. The superstar has performed on several global stages, including recently performing at the grand opening ceremony of the Obama Presidential Centre. At the BET Awards, Tems treated fans to one of the night’s standout musical moments, once again showcasing why she remains one of Africa’s biggest music exports.

Known for her powerful voice and emotionally rich performances, Tems has continued to make history on the global stage, earning recognition at some of the world’s biggest award shows while representing Nigerian and African music.

Watch Tems’ performance at the BET Awards below.