Angelique Kidjo’s Birthday Look Just Made Red and Raffia Look So Good

If anyone can convince you to wear red raffia sleeves the size of small sculptures, it’s Angelique Kidjo.

To celebrate her birthday, the music legend shared a striking portrait wearing a look that reminds us why she has long been one of Africa’s most exciting style references. Rather than reaching for a classic birthday gown, she chose a sculptural creation by Paris-based Cameroonian couturier Imane Ayissi, whose work is celebrated for bringing traditional African materials into the world of haute couture. The result is bold, thoughtful, and unmistakably Angelique Kidjo.

At first glance, the rich crimson gown feels beautifully restrained. The high neckline and clean lines through the bodice create a sleek foundation that allows the craftsmanship to take centre stage. Then your eyes travel to the sleeves, and everything changes. Built from layers upon layers of vibrant red raffia, they burst outward in dramatic fan-like shapes, transforming a familiar natural fibre into something that feels sculptural and entirely unexpected. It is one of those details that keeps revealing something new the longer you look.

Instead of staying within one colour family, Angelique introduced a fresh contrast with a beautifully wrapped sky-blue tie-dye headwrap. Sitting high on her head in a neatly sculpted wrap, it balances the volume of the raffia sleeves while paying tribute to West African textile traditions. The pairing of rich red and cool blue feels considered without trying too hard, proving once again that some of the most memorable colour combinations are the ones you least expect.

She wisely lets the outfit remain the focal point. Large gold hoop earrings frame her face, while a berry-toned lip and softly defined brows finish the portrait without competing with the clothing. Every element has its place, allowing Imane Ayissi’s remarkable design to speak for itself while still feeling unmistakably like Angelique.

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Photo Credit: Angelique Kidjo/Instagram