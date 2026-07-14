Connect with us

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Angelique Kidjo’s Birthday Look Just Made Red and Raffia Look So Good

Scoop Style

Jackie Appiah's Mum Just Gave Us a Gorgeous Kaba & Slit Look for Her 80th Birthday

Movies & TV Scoop

Jaafar Jackson Makes Cinema History as "Michael" Biopic Surpasses $1 Billion Globally

Scoop Sports

From the Group Stage to the Quarterfinals: How Africa Performed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Scoop Style

Toke Makinwa's Peach & Bronze Look Is the Wedding Guest Inspiration You Need

Scoop Sports

Stanley Nwabali Rejoins Chippa United Ahead of the 2026/27 Season

Music Scoop

Darey Art Alade, Sasha P & Danny Young Join the Recording Academy's 2026 New Member Class

Beauty Scoop Style

Rita Dominic Turns Up in Monochrome Yellow for Her Birthday and the Look Is Stunning

Scoop Sports

Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham Among FIFA's Top Goalscorers at the 2026 World Cup

Inspired Scoop

History Made! Nehemiah Shanum Danjuma Becomes the First Deaf Lawyer From Northern Nigeria

Scoop

Angelique Kidjo’s Birthday Look Just Made Red and Raffia Look So Good

Beninese music icon Angelique Kidjo marks her birthday in a striking crimson-red Imane Ayissi Couture gown featuring dramatic structured red raffia fringe sleeves and a contrasting blue tie-dye headwrap.
Avatar photo

Published

47 minutes ago

 on

Angelique Kidjo smiling in her crimson-red Imane Ayissi Couture gown with oversized, structured red raffia fringe sleeves and a blue tie-dye headwrap.

Angelique Kidjo celebrates her birthday wearing a custom-tailored red gown featuring architectural raffia sleeves and a wrapped blue tie-dye headpiece.

If anyone can convince you to wear red raffia sleeves the size of small sculptures, it’s Angelique Kidjo.

To celebrate her birthday, the music legend shared a striking portrait wearing a look that reminds us why she has long been one of Africa’s most exciting style references. Rather than reaching for a classic birthday gown, she chose a sculptural creation by Paris-based Cameroonian couturier Imane Ayissi, whose work is celebrated for bringing traditional African materials into the world of haute couture. The result is bold, thoughtful, and unmistakably Angelique Kidjo.

At first glance, the rich crimson gown feels beautifully restrained. The high neckline and clean lines through the bodice create a sleek foundation that allows the craftsmanship to take centre stage. Then your eyes travel to the sleeves, and everything changes. Built from layers upon layers of vibrant red raffia, they burst outward in dramatic fan-like shapes, transforming a familiar natural fibre into something that feels sculptural and entirely unexpected. It is one of those details that keeps revealing something new the longer you look.

Angelique Kidjo holding the layered red raffia fringe sleeve of her crimson Imane Ayissi gown, wearing a structured sky-blue tie-dye headwrap and thin gold hoop earrings.

Angelique Kidjo in a high-fashion crimson gown by Imane Ayissi, highlighting the structural palm fibre sleeves and contrasting West African blue tie-dye headpiece.

Instead of staying within one colour family, Angelique introduced a fresh contrast with a beautifully wrapped sky-blue tie-dye headwrap. Sitting high on her head in a neatly sculpted wrap, it balances the volume of the raffia sleeves while paying tribute to West African textile traditions. The pairing of rich red and cool blue feels considered without trying too hard, proving once again that some of the most memorable colour combinations are the ones you least expect.

She wisely lets the outfit remain the focal point. Large gold hoop earrings frame her face, while a berry-toned lip and softly defined brows finish the portrait without competing with the clothing. Every element has its place, allowing Imane Ayissi’s remarkable design to speak for itself while still feeling unmistakably like Angelique.

***

Photo Credit: Angelique Kidjo/Instagram

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php