Jackie Appiah’s Mum Just Gave Us a Gorgeous Kaba & Slit Look for Her 80th Birthday

If you’re looking for proof that a beautifully made Kaba and Slit will never go out of style, Janet Owusu has just given it to us.

To celebrate her 80th birthday, Jackie Appiah‘s mum stepped out in a vibrant traditional look that is impossible to scroll past. The rich colours, the tailored fit, the jewellery, the effortless confidence, it all comes together so beautifully that you almost forget this is a birthday photoshoot and not a fashion editorial.

She chose the classic Ghanaian Kaba and Slit, pairing a peplum blouse with a matching floor-length skirt in a bold Kente-inspired print filled with mustard yellow, terracotta, deep red, and black geometric motifs. The square neckline, softly gathered sleeves, and sculpted waist give the look beautiful structure, while the straight skirt keeps everything balanced.

Her accessories are understated but memorable. Black rectangular glasses add a modern touch, while a gold bead-and-pearl necklace, chunky bracelets, and a statement ring finish the look. Long waves swept over one shoulder complete the styling without competing with the print.

Jackie Appiah shared the portraits in celebration of her mother’s 80th birthday, and we couldn’t think of a more fitting way to mark such a special occasion. In her own words: “Happy 80th Birthday Mama.”