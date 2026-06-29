Cynthia and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Are Expecting Their Third Child

Congratulations are in order for media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, who are expecting their third child together.

Cynthia shared the happy news with a series of beautiful maternity photos, with Cynthia proudly showing off her baby bump. The announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from fans, friends and fellow celebrities.

In announcing the baby, Cynthia wrote, “I’ve always heard that the best things come in threes. Life is about 1) the beginning, 2) the journey and 3) the end. With shapes, 1 stands alone, 2 are parallel lines, but 3 points form an actual shape. A triangle. A unit. Even the Bible talks about the Holy Trinity.”

Ebuka and Cynthia, who got married in 2016, are already parents to two daughters. They are now preparing to welcome the newest addition to their family. Congratulations to the Obi-Uchendu family!