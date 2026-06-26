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Haneefah Adam Wins Inaugural Ventures Platform–Ysma Futures Art Award

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Haneefah Adam Wins Inaugural Ventures Platform–Ysma Futures Art Award

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Haneefah Adam, via Instagram.

Nigerian visual artist, Haneefah Adam, has announced the winner of the inaugural Ventures Platform–Ysma Futures Art Award by Ventures Platform and the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA) at Pan-Atlantic University. The award is a pioneering public art commission established to support artistic innovation and future-focused cultural expression in Nigeria.

Haneefah Adam will receive a prize of 10 million naira, and as the winner of the Award, she will be commissioned to create a 12-foot public sculpture titled Bloom in Unexpected Places, which will be permanently installed within the YSMA and Pan-Atlantic University environment.

Commenting on her selection, Haneefah Adam expressed gratitude for the opportunity and excitement about the journey ahead. “I am deeply honoured to be the inaugural recipient of the Ventures Platform–YSMA Futures Art Award. To have my work selected from among so many strong submissions is both humbling and encouraging. Bloom in Unexpected Places is rooted in the belief that creativity, hope, and transformation can emerge even in the most unlikely circumstances. I look forward to working with YSMA and Ventures Platform to bring this vision into the public realm and create a work that invites people to think differently about the future.”

Beyond the commissioning of a single artwork, the Ventures Platform–YSMA Futures Art Award seeks to establish a new model for collaboration between the cultural and innovation sectors. By positioning artists as active participants in conversations about technology, entrepreneurship, and societal transformation, the Award expands how the future can be imagined, questioned, and made visible.

Congratulations, Haneefah Adam!

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