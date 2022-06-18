Connect with us

Events

Don't miss out on Premium Fun as Johnnie Walker Paints Ibadan a Different Kind of Red at the Walker's District | Register Here

Events

Nigerian Breweries renews Flavour, Yul Edochie & Phyno’s Brand Ambassadorial Deal for Life Continental Lager

Events

Here is how Gordon’s celebrated this Year’s World Gin Day

Events

Lagos Leather Fair celebrates Democracy Day with Made-in-Nigerian Selection with 2000 Key Stakeholder

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Gruppo Corazonne invites You to GTV Accessories and OPPOLIA Kitchens Launch in Lagos | 16th-30th June

Events Promotions

Catch the Major Highlights from the 'Ladies At The Table Empowerment Series' by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers

Events

To Support Health and Fitness, Amstel Malta Ultra partners with The Mix Africa to Launch Flagship PUMA Store in Abuja

Events Scoop

Kie Kie, Tunde Onakoya & Enioluwa Adeoluwa emerge Winners at Trendupp Awards 2022 | See the Full List

Events

The Special Foundation Hosted a Career Mentorship Program to Celebrate Children’s Day with Students

Events

Don’t miss out on Premium Fun as Johnnie Walker Paints Ibadan a Different Kind of Red at the Walker’s District | Register Here

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Having beamed its spotlight on the creative industry in past editions, Walker’s District has proven to be more than just a party. The movement started out in the Capital city of Abuja with a dynamic sequel in Lagos and is now making its way to the ancient city of Ibadan as Walkers prepare to paint the city a Different Type of Red.

The Art, Fashion and lifestyle experience stay unmatched and we can’t wait to see what Ibadan holds. However, we trust young creatives and party lovers to catch the vibe with performances from Blaqbonez, Crayon, Maze X Mxtreme, Mohbad , DJ YKMule, Live Wire, Smallz the DJ, Wanni X Handi, M.I.A and lots more.

Known for hosting the most amazing events, Johnnie Walker is set to put its footprints on the map for the 3rd time in a row with Walker’s District. The event has certainly become iconic since the convergence of the young, vibrant and unapologetic continues to inspire Nigerians long after the music stops.

You can’t afford to miss this! Click on the link to register, and head over to @johnniewalkerng on Instagram to get details of the event.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

BNS Exclusive: Get the Scoop on Kefilwe Mabote’s Cameo in Season 2 of The Smart Money Woman Series

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: This Gbas-Gbos Life is Not For Me

BN Book Review: Truth Is a Flightless Bird by Akbar Hussain | Review by The BookLady NG

Ask Sade About Trusts: What is the Right Age to Write a Will?

Comet Nwosu: How To Know You’re Mentally Inhibited
css.php