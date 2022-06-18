Don’t miss out on Premium Fun as Johnnie Walker Paints Ibadan a Different Kind of Red at the Walker’s District | Register Here

Having beamed its spotlight on the creative industry in past editions, Walker’s District has proven to be more than just a party. The movement started out in the Capital city of Abuja with a dynamic sequel in Lagos and is now making its way to the ancient city of Ibadan as Walkers prepare to paint the city a Different Type of Red.

The Art, Fashion and lifestyle experience stay unmatched and we can’t wait to see what Ibadan holds. However, we trust young creatives and party lovers to catch the vibe with performances from Blaqbonez, Crayon, Maze X Mxtreme, Mohbad , DJ YKMule, Live Wire, Smallz the DJ, Wanni X Handi, M.I.A and lots more.

Known for hosting the most amazing events, Johnnie Walker is set to put its footprints on the map for the 3rd time in a row with Walker’s District. The event has certainly become iconic since the convergence of the young, vibrant and unapologetic continues to inspire Nigerians long after the music stops.

You can’t afford to miss this! Click on the link to register, and head over to @johnniewalkerng on Instagram to get details of the event.

