Malta Guinness Brings Extra Energy and Cheer to the 2025 Iri Ji Festiva

What a weekend! If you missed this year’s Iri Ji Festival, sponsored by Nigeria’s number one malt drink, Malta Guinness, then you truly missed something special. The culture, the vibes, the energy – everything was absolutely chef’s kiss!

A Sensory Party from Start to Finish

From the moment guests stepped into the festival grounds, it was a full-blown cultural experience. The air was alive with the rhythms of traditional drummers; dancers in colourful attire twirled through the crowd, and majestic masquerades added that touch of cultural magic that makes Iri Ji so special. But it wasn’t just about soaking in the sights – it was about diving into the action, and Malta Guinness made sure of that.

Games, Prizes, and Pure Fun

Whether you were an Ayo board master or a Ludo champ, there was a game with your name on it. The eating competition had everyone cheering (and drooling a little), with winners walking away with cash prizes and free Malta Guinness drinks. Now that’s a win-win! The photo booth kept the vibes fresh, with guests striking their best poses against a backdrop of tradition and fun.

Refreshment Reimagined

Thirsty? Of course! Fortunately, a mixologist was whipping up Malta Guinness-infused mocktails so delicious that people came back for their second (and third… we’re not judging). It was refreshment reimagined! The festival also brought out popular influencer chefs like Daniel Ochuko and Tife Pereao, who soaked in the beauty of culture and cuisine, celebrating the rich blend of heritage with Malta Guinness at the heart of it all.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the Iri Ji Festival wasn’t just a celebration of the harvest – it was a celebration of culture, community, and that unmistakable energy that Malta Guinness embodies. Here’s to fuelling more moments of goodness, one festival at a time!

Sponsored Content