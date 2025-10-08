Ofala Festival 2025: Programme and Partnerships Announced by Obi of Onitsha

The press conference for the Ofala Festival 2025, held at the Ime Obi Palace in Onitsha, prominently featured elements of Igbo royalty and tradition. During the event, organisers unveiled the festival’s programme, shared key partnership details, and highlighted the continuing cultural role of Ofala in Nigeria’s heritage.

According to the committee, the 2025 Ofala Festival will run from October 7 to November 2, with the principal events Iru Ofala and Azu Ofala scheduled for October 17 and 18.

Beyond traditional ceremonies, the festival programme includes a range of community and cultural events: Owuwaji (new yam feast), a youth carnival, medical outreach, art exhibitions, and cultural workshops. Organisers indicated these additions are intended to expand engagement beyond the Onitsha community to national and diaspora audiences.

One notable announcement during the briefing was the inclusion of Arise TV, THISDAY Media Group, and AFIA Media Group as media partners. Additional media outlets were also confirmed, potentially increasing the festival’s broadcast reach. Organisers confirmed that media coverage will include occasions such as the Obi’s three outings during Iru Ofala, cultural parades, and community events.

The press conference also listed corporate sponsors including Globacom, Guinness Nigeria, Zenith Bank, International Breweries, and NigerBev. Sponsors are expected to support various activations across the festival from pavilions and hospitality lounges to cultural showcases like the Owuwaji Pavilion and Ofala Music Night.

At the event, the Obi of Onitsha described Ofala as not only a public festival but also a ritual of renewal , a connection between the monarch, the people, and their ancestors. The theme for 2025, “Njiko na Ntachi” (Unity and Resilience), was presented as reflecting values relevant to both Igbo tradition and wider national aspirations, with resonance for diaspora communities.

The Obi also acknowledged that UNESCO and cultural policymakers are observing the festival’s development, noting Ofala’s consideration as a candidate for intangible cultural heritage status.

With its broader programme, media collaborations, and outreach goals, the 2025 Ofala Festival aims to expand its presence and cultural influence. As October approaches, attention turns to Onitsha, where the Obi will observe customary appearances before his community in anticipated ceremonial settings.

