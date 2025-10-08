Konga Health and KongaTV showcase African Beauty Innovation at Beauty in the Motherland 2025

Konga Health and KongaTV were among the participants at Beauty in the Motherland (BITML)2025, one of the continent’s largest beauty and skincare events, held from September 30 to October 2 at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos. Now in its third edition, BITML brought together over 300 beauty brands from Africa and around the world for three days of exhibitions, panels, and networking aimed at exploring the continent’s growing beauty and wellness industry.

Konga Health hosted an exhibition booth featuring a selection of skincare products geared toward African consumers. The booth included offerings from L’Oreal’s product line, which Konga Health distributes in Nigeria, and provided on-site consultations for visitors.

KongaTV was also present as one of the event’s official media partners. In collaboration with Konga Health, the media outlet covered various aspects of the event, including exhibition highlights, panel discussions, and interviews with industry participants.

“BITML is more than an exhibition; it is where Africa’s creativity and entrepreneurial spirit take the global stage,” said Nnenna Emenyonu, Senior Vice President of Konga Health.

She noted that the company’s participation reflects its broader interest in both distributing global beauty products and engaging with developments in the African wellness sector.

Conference sessions at BITML ’25 addressed topics such as brand building, digital strategy, and market expansion. Speakers included Adeola Diadem (Beauty by AD), Dabota Lawson (Dabota Cosmetics), Dakore Egbuson-Akande (Dakore Beauty), and Bisola Aiyeola (Brown Girls Magic). Panel themes ranged from “Beyond the Glam: Beauty Influence, PR, and the Power of Digital Presence” to “From Local to Global: Building a Beauty Brand with International Appeal.”

Through its presence at BITML, Konga Health contributed to ongoing conversations around the beauty industry in Africa, while KongaTV’s coverage aimed to document the event for a wider audience.

Sponsored Content