Davido Turns Heads at Paris Fashion Week in Thom Browne, Styled by Le Jenke: Get the Scoop

4 hours ago

Afrobeats superstar Davido made waves at Paris Fashion Week, commanding attention in an impeccable Thom Browne look styled by world-renowned creative director Jenke Ahmed Tailly, known professionally as Le Jenke.

The collaboration between the Nigerian megastar, the American luxury fashion house, and the Paris-based stylist marks a defining moment in the continued global rise of African talent and style influence.

Le Jenke, celebrated for his visionary approach and signature blend of African heritage with modern high fashion, crafted a look that perfectly balanced Thom Browne’s disciplined tailoring with Davido’s charismatic presence. The result: a clean, powerful silhouette that radiated global confidence and cultural depth.

“Working with Davido is always about capturing energy and intention” said Le Jenke.

“He represents a generation that moves between worlds, African, international, timeless. Thom Browne’s craftsmanship gave that energy a new kind of structure, a quiet power that felt right for Paris.”

Davido’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week drew widespread acclaim from fashion insiders and fans alike, cementing his reputation as one of the continent’s most stylish and influential cultural figures. From music stages to front rows, Davido continues to redefine what global representation looks like.

About Davido

Davido is a multi-award-winning artist, record producer, and cultural leader whose influence extends far beyond music. Known for his dynamic performances and fashion-forward persona. He remains a global ambassador for African creativity and excellence.

About Le Jenke

Jenke Ahmed Tailly, known as Le Jenke, is a Paris-based stylist, creative director, and cultural curator whose work bridges heritage and high fashion. His collaborations span the world’s biggest fashion houses and artists, consistently shaping conversations around culture, luxury, and identity.

About Thom Browne

Thom Browne is an American fashion house recognised for redefining modern tailoring with precision, wit, and conceptual excellence. Each season, the brand continues to push the boundaries of form and storytelling in contemporary fashion.

