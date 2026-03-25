Adesua Etomi, Emmanuella Amidu, Fiyin Asenuga: Meet The Cast Of ‘Secrets of the Multiverse’

Get your popcorn ready as Hot Ticket Productions unveils the cast of ‘Secrets of the Multiverse,’ the highly anticipated spinoff of the award-winning ‘Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters’ (2020).



First announced last year by executive producer Blessing Amidu, the 13-part sci-fi adventure follows two children who accidentally enter a multiverse and find themselves in a perilous realm where their choices could determine the fate of their world.

“It’s a world of danger that challenges not just their survival, but their sense of morality,” said Amidu. “The kids must stop an extinction-level event from destroying everything they hold dear.”



Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi leads the cast, taking on the role of Iyabo in the sci-fi adventure. Jessica Edwards, who captivated audiences in the original film, reprises her role. This time taking on a compelling dual performance as both protagonist and villain.

The ensemble cast also includes Akorede Bobo, Korede Lawal, Fiyin Asenuga, Maryam Ibrahim Yarkasa and the screenwriter Emmanuella Amidu.



Reuniting with Amidu for this project is Adebisi Adetayo, the acclaimed technical director of 32ad Animation Studio, who also directed ‘Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters.’

Set to expand the imaginative universe of its predecessor, ‘Secrets of the Multiverse’ production is already underway with plans to launch on major streaming platforms.

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