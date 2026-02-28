Technogym Sand Stone: Redefining Premium Wellness Experiences

Technogym Sand Stone collection goes beyond equipment, it is a lifestyle experience curated with precision, innovation, and purpose. Designed to serve discerning individuals, fitness enthusiasts, and corporate clients, Technogym Sand Stone stands as a benchmark for premium fitness and wellness solutions. The new Sand Stone Collection introduces a cohesive design language across cardio, strength and functional training.

Natural tones, tactile finishes and refined details blend effortlessly with architecture and materials, creating premium wellness spaces that feel warm, immersive and welcoming. Design, technology and performance come together to inspire movement and elevate the training experience.

Sand Stone perfectly supports the new Technogym product strategy, based on the creation and communication of Product Identities: distinctive and consistent aesthetics, which embrace all the lines of the Technogym floor. These identities are developed from mood boards and inspired by different types of customers and environments, to foster a strong sense of belonging.

The Sand Stone Collection integrates perfectly with the most elegant and welcoming environments, in line with the most current trends in Interior Design. Thanks also to the wide range available, it is possible to create tailor-made solutions for any type of high-end wellness space.

The new Identity Sand Stone was an immediate success from the first presentations and installations on the most exclusive sites: from high-end clubs to hotels and the most beautiful private residences and even the most prestigious corporates.

All Sand Stone products are already released globally, and the Artis Cardio, Strength, Bio strength and Checkup lines are already deliverable

The Sand Stone location exemplifies how fitness spaces can be both functional and visually compelling. Clean lines, premium finishes, and intuitive layouts create an atmosphere that motivates movement while reflecting modern luxury. It helps create a space where innovation feels natural and wellness feels aspirational.

Technogym Sand Stone represents a bold commitment to elevating the wellness culture. it continues to redefine how individuals and organisations experience fitness, making wellness not just an activity, but a way of life.

Visit any of our Technogym centres to make enquiries Today!

Lagos:

1A Goshen Estate Road, Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos.

Phone number: +234 8038610337, +234 7073012889

Abuja:

Plot 679 Rachel T. Owolabi Close, Gaduwa, Gudu District.

Phone number: + 234 806 266 0707, + 234 806 955 3075

