Kigali Is Hosting One Of the Biggest Fintech Conversations In The World This March 2026

All eyes in the fintech world will be on Kigali this March 10–12, 2026. And it is not just because of the location.



The city will be hosting a major global fintech gathering that brings together founders, investors, regulators, builders and policymakers to talk about what’s actually working in financial technology and what needs to change next.



Not Just Another Tech Event



What sets this forum apart is its focus on how innovation shows up in everyday life.



The sessions in Kigali will look closely at:

How digital money can move more smoothly across borders.

How AI can help reach communities traditional finance often leaves behind.

How shared data systems can unlock smarter financial services.

How technology can support climate-focused solutions that still make business sense

It’s a practical, people-first approach to fintech, one that looks beyond slides and into real-world use.



With backing from the Kigali International Financial Centre, alongside the National Bank of Rwanda and the Global Finance & Technology Network, the forum sits right at the intersection of policy and private innovation. That mix makes room for conversations that can actually turn into action.



Where the World Meets to Compare Notes



One of the most exciting parts of this gathering is the mix of people in the room. Senior decision-makers will be sitting next to startup founders. Policy leaders will be in conversation with product builders. Participants from dozens of countries will be sharing what’s working in their markets and what is not.



You will not just be hearing about trends in one region. You will be seeing how similar challenges are being tackled across different parts of the world. And that changes how you think about solutions.



If your work touches finance, technology, development, policy or investment, this kind of global room is rare and valuable.



The Place Where Partnerships Begin



Beyond the panels and conversations, the exhibition floor is where things get very real.



This is where startups demo tools designed to solve everyday financial problems, established companies preview what they are building next, and collaborations often begin with a simple “let’s talk.”



You could walk in with a challenge and walk out with:

A potential solution.

A future collaborator.

Or even your next hire

For students and early-career professionals, it’s also a chance to see what the industry actually looks like beyond LinkedIn posts and headlines.



Who Should Be Paying Attention?



This forum is especially useful if you’re;

Working in policy or regulation and want to see how other countries are adapting to rapid change.

Investing in technology or development and looking for founders building for both scale and impact.

Building a fintech startup and navigating growth or expansion.

Working in a bank or financial institution and thinking about collaboration.

Studying finance or technology and curious about where the industry is really headed

More Than a Conference, It’s a Moment



What makes the Inclusive FinTech Forum special is not just the guest list or the turnout. It is the energy that comes from putting the right people in the same room at the right time.



This is where ideas get tested, partnerships start forming and next steps begin to take shape. People leave with meetings booked, follow-ups planned and fresh perspectives they’re ready to act on.



If you care about how financial access is growing, how technology is reshaping money, and how global collaboration can build fairer systems, Kigali in March 2026 is one place you’ll want to be paying attention to.



If you would like to be part of the conversations shaping the future of finance, you can learn more about IFF 2026 and secure your spot here.

