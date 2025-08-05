Connect with us

Go-to Exercise for a Sculpted Summer Body: Here’s the Scoop

Written by Black Pelican Group
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

It’s that time of the year again: holiday planning, trips to beautiful destinations, and the joy of feeling the sun on your skin. And what better way to enjoy it all than by confidently flaunting a toned body in your favourite swimsuits and summer outfits?

Technogym Run

When it comes to achieving your summer body, running and walking remain some of the most effective exercises. They burn a high number of calories and fat, especially when done consistently. It’s not uncommon to burn more calories on a treadmill than through many other forms of exercise over the same duration.

To get started, begin with walking and gradually increase the intensity:

  • Slow walk: Set the speed at around 5 km/h.
  • Brisk walk: Increase to between 5 and 6.5 km/h
  • Run: Go above 6.5 km/h for a more intense workout.

Running is ideal for those looking to burn fat quickly and slim down, while walking is perfect if your goal is to tone and maintain. Regardless of your level, warming up before and stretching after your workout are essential steps for preventing injury and enhancing performance.

Aim to train at least three times a week, for a minimum of 30 minutes per session, and commit to a routine for at least three months to start seeing noticeable results.

Screenshot

If you’re looking to enhance your experience, the Technogym Run is engineered for maximum comfort, control, and quiet performance, helping you make every step count toward your summer goals.

Visit any of our Technogym centres to make enquiries today.

Lagos:

1A Goshen Estate Road, Lekki Epe Motorway, Lagos.

849A Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone number: 08038610337, 07073012889

Abuja:

Plot 679 Rachel T. Owolabi Close, Gaduwa, Gudu District.

Phone number: 08062660707, 08069553075

Website

