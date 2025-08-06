Dumochiii’s Jasi Is the Latest Entry to Afroadura, Releases Under emPawa Africa

emPawa Africa proudly announces its latest signee, Dumochiii (real name: Olufowora Michael Seun), a singer and songwriter hailing from Surulere, Lagos, as he makes his official debut with the heartfelt single, “Jasi.”

A fresh voice in Afropop and Afrobeats, Dumochiii brings a unique flair to the genre by fusing emotional honesty with rhythm-driven, street-rooted storytelling. His sound, often described as Afroadura, is deeply influenced by spiritual resilience and the lived realities of growing up in Lagos.

After two years of artist development under emPawa Africa, Dumochiii steps into the spotlight with “Jasi”, an anthem of resilience and quiet strength. The track serves as both a personal outcry and a universal message of hope. With melodic confidence and emotional vulnerability, Dumochiii reflects on his struggles and leans into divine strength, drawing inspiration from Psalm 121: “I lift up my eyes to the hills, where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord.”

‘Jasi’ is me talking to God, asking for help when it feels like no one else gets what I’m going through,” says Dumochiii. “It’s believing that my time will come, even when it’s hard, and just staying thankful always.”

The debut single is accompanied by a striking visualizer shot in Tarkwa Bay, capturing the essence of a weekend escape in Lagos, a moment to unwind, reflect, and recharge for what lies ahead.

With roots in freestyle cyphers and music camps, Dumochiii steps forward ready to connect with Gen Z and new-wave Afrobeats audiences across Lagos, Africa, and beyond.

“Jasi” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

