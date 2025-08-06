Connect with us

Music Promotions

Dumochiii’s Jasi Is the Latest Entry to Afroadura, Releases Under emPawa Africa

BN TV Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage & Skepta Capture the Beauty of a Private Love in "On The Low"

Music Scoop

Tyla Just Announced Her We Wanna Party Tour Dates And Asia’s Up First

Inspired Music Scoop

Dolly Parton Joins Usain Bolt, Beyoncé, & More as Guinness World Records ICON

BN TV Music Scoop

Tyla and Wizkid Turn Up the Chemistry in the Visual for "Dynamite"

Music Style

Davido Showed Up in Style for His Brooklyn 5IVE Tour | See the Looks

BN TV Music Relationships

Timi & Busola Dakolo Give Us Real-Life Romance in the "Hard Guy" Music Video

BN TV Music Scoop

Falz Throws the Most Stylish Nigerian Party in His “No Less” Video

Music Scoop

Fido’s “Olayemi” Is What It Sounds Like to Fight, Win, and Sing Through It

Music Sports

Brace Yourselves! Tiwa Savage Announces "This One is Personal" & It’s Her Rawest Album Yet

Music

Dumochiii’s Jasi Is the Latest Entry to Afroadura, Releases Under emPawa Africa

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

emPawa Africa proudly announces its latest signee, Dumochiii (real name: Olufowora Michael Seun), a singer and songwriter hailing from Surulere, Lagos, as he makes his official debut with the heartfelt single, “Jasi.”

A fresh voice in Afropop and Afrobeats, Dumochiii brings a unique flair to the genre by fusing emotional honesty with rhythm-driven, street-rooted storytelling. His sound, often described as Afroadura, is deeply influenced by spiritual resilience and the lived realities of growing up in Lagos.

After two years of artist development under emPawa Africa, Dumochiii steps into the spotlight with “Jasi”, an anthem of resilience and quiet strength. The track serves as both a personal outcry and a universal message of hope. With melodic confidence and emotional vulnerability, Dumochiii reflects on his struggles and leans into divine strength, drawing inspiration from Psalm 121: “I lift up my eyes to the hills, where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord.”

‘Jasi’ is me talking to God, asking for help when it feels like no one else gets what I’m going through,” says Dumochiii. “It’s believing that my time will come, even when it’s hard, and just staying thankful always.”

The debut single is accompanied by a striking visualizer shot in Tarkwa Bay, capturing the essence of a weekend escape in Lagos, a moment to unwind, reflect, and recharge for what lies ahead.

With roots in freestyle cyphers and music camps, Dumochiii steps forward ready to connect with Gen Z and new-wave Afrobeats audiences across Lagos, Africa, and beyond.

“Jasi” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php