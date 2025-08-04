Your Child Can Travel the World This Summer… Without Ever Leaving Home

Imagine your child sipping afternoon tea at the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool, joining a Maasai chant in Kenya, saying “hello” in Polish, and exploring the peaks of Jos all in one week… from your living room.

This isn’t a dream. It’s Global Exchange Tours (GET) a revolutionary virtual travel experience built for kids aged 8 to 18. And yes, it’s as amazing as it sounds.

So, What Exactly Is GET?

From August 11–15, 2025, children across Nigeria (and beyond) will log in daily to explore five incredible global cities, Jos 🇳🇬, Elmina 🇬🇭, Liverpool 🇬🇧, Maasai Mara 🇰🇪, and Warsaw 🇵🇱, through engaging live Zoom sessions, cultural storytelling, trivia battles, problem-solving challenges, and group games.

But GET isn’t just about fun, It’s an intentional mix of education, entertainment, and global exposure, all delivered in a safe, screen-time-worthy, and supervised format.

What’s in It for the Kids?

Each day kicks off with “pre-flight” excitement, think digital boarding passes, virtual check-ins, and a meet-up with their Tour Captain. From there, kids are immersed in:

Real-time cultural sessions with global guides

Fun breakout activities like puzzles, public speaking games, and idea pitches

A daily digital passport stamp for every “country” visited

Exposure to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and how kids can create change

Confidence-building through group interactions, speaking tasks, and leadership activities

Yes, your child will learn to present, pitch ideas, and speak up, while building global awareness.

Screen Time That Grows Their Brain (Not Rot It)

In a world full of endless scrolling and “I’m bored” complaints, GET is a game-changer. It gives children a structured, enriching summer alternative one that makes them more curious, more confident, and more connected to the world.

They don’t just watch.

They participate.

They connect.

They grow.

Trusted by Parents. Loved by Kids.

Whether you’re a busy professional looking for meaningful summer engagement for your child, a homeschooler in need of a structured global curriculum, or simply a parent who values exposure and creativity, GET is designed for you.

Here’s what other parents are already saying:



Destinations to Discover

Jos, Nigeria (Shere Hills)

Did you know it’s one of Nigeria’s highest peaks? Yes, kids get to “climb” virtually!

Elmina Castle, Ghana

The oldest European building in Africa. Full of mystery, history, and important stories.

Albert Dock, Liverpool

Home of Britain’s first fireproof warehouse — and some royal fun facts too.

Maasai Mara, Kenya

Over 1.3 million animals migrate here every year. Think Lion King… but real.

Warsaw Barbican, Poland

A city rebuilt brick-by-brick after WWII. Even LEGO fans are impressed.

Why You Should Register Today

It’s safe and fully supervised

Designed by global educators and cultural guides

Kids build public speaking and leadership skills

You get peace of mind — they get the world

Limited slots available and early registrants get a free Tour Manual, priority access to pre-tour sessions, and a surprise GET digital starter kit.

Ready to Take Off?

August 11–15, 2025

100% Online. Real-time sessions.

Ages 8–18

Registration

WhatsApp

This summer, give your child more than boredom or screen fatigue. Give them the world — in the most magical way possible.

Global Exchange Tours: Where fun meets discovery, and every child becomes a global explorer

