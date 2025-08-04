Great Minds Women Launches, Championing Strength, Clarity & Confidence

The launch of Great Minds Women (GMW) was a truly unforgettable experience, elegant, soulful, and inspiring. It brought together a community of intentional women ready to Lead, Inspire, Flourish, and Educate (L.I.F.E).

Hosted at the serene Cilantro VI Lagos, it welcomed powerhouse women from across industries, from corporate leaders to creatives, entrepreneurs to educators, all gathered to celebrate purpose, sisterhood, and shared ambition.

At its core, Great Minds Women is a collective of bold, purpose-driven women committed to creating safe spaces for growth, amplifying voices, and driving meaningful impact. The community is made up of action-oriented individuals who nurture value, shape important conversations, and lead with depth. Grounded in a shared belief, Great Minds Women affirms that women are not just part of the future, they are the future. From the welcome drinks to the final toast, every detail was designed to inspire. The atmosphere was refined yet vibrant. The food is top-tier. The conversations? Deep and energising. Every corner of the space radiated beauty, purpose, and possibility.

A standout moment came from Taiwo A. Joda, whose keynote on “Women, Policy, and National Participation” delivered a clarion call for increased female engagement in governance and policymaking. He challenged attendees to take up space, shape conversations that matter, and drive systemic change, reminding us that inclusive leadership isn’t just ideal, it’s essential for national progress.

His presentation challenges societal expectations of Nigerian women, who are often reduced to three roles: lady, wife, and mother. He argues that these roles are not the entirety of a woman’s identity and worth and that women should be free to live beyond societal scripts and expectations. He also emphasised the importance of self-definition, personal growth, and pursuing one’s passions and dreams, regardless of marital status or motherhood.

He encourages women to break free from cultural constraints and live authentically, embracing their multifaceted identities and finding fulfilment in various aspects of life. By doing so, women can create their own narratives and define their own worth, rather than being confined to traditional roles.

Another remarkable moment that moved the room came from keynote speaker Alex Goma, who delivered a powerful address on “Why Continuous Growth and Building Skills Matter for Women.” He emphasised five core pillars, which include career advancement, tech mastery, financial literacy, personal branding, and leadership rooted in character, urging women to embrace lifelong growth, reject mediocrity, and remember, “Your growth is your gift; don’t withhold it.”

The event featured a refreshing, heart-led session on sexual wellness and therapy, facilitated by expert Jessica Sampson. Her session highlighted the importance of holistic well-being, mental, physical, and emotional, particularly within the context of marriage.

With warmth and empathy, she created a safe space for open conversations around boundaries, desire, emotional connection, and the empowerment found in embracing feminine identity. It served as a timely reminder that wellness is multidimensional, shaping how individuals love, live, and show up fully in their most intimate relationships

The event was graced by a stellar lineup of special guests, including Lanre Osinowo, Founder, GreatMinds Network & MD/CEO, Ash Square Limited; Taiwo Adesina Joda, Managing Director/CEO of Accion Microfinance Bank; Alex Goma, Managing Consultant at Business Max Consulting & Residence at LBS; acclaimed actress and filmmaker Omowunmi Dada; seasoned broadcaster and media executive Olajumoke Olatunji; and our exceptional brand manager, Blessing Adata Jaja, joined by a dynamic room of founders, creatives, professionals, and emerging leaders. One of the most energising moments came during the speed-matchmaking session for single men and women, hosted by the game master Isabella Abidoye, which brought a playful yet purposeful energy to the event, sparking real-time connections, hearty laughter, and maybe even the beginnings of future collaborations.

The GreatMinds Women Initiative is a curated extension of the GreatMinds Network with over 4,000 members, founded by Lanre Osinowo, MD/CEO, Ash Square Limited. The women-centred arm was founded by Jenniffer (Ozichi Obatta) and co-founded by Ojuolape (Motunrayo R.O.), both rising from the larger network. While the Great Minds Network connects high-potential individuals with industry leaders across various sectors, Great Minds Women focuses on advancing women through mentorship, leadership training, visibility, and building a deliberate pipeline of female talent across industries.

Our goal is simple but urgent, says Jennifer. We want to equip women not just to participate in the room, but to lead in it, and to bring others with them. This isn’t just about gathering women together; it’s about building circles of strength, spaces where women feel seen, challenged, and deeply empowered.

Mo adds,

This is about creating access, community, and capacity. We’re not here to compete with men; we’re building with them so we can all thrive everywhere. Every female professional is a potential #GreatMindsWomen member.

🌿 What’s Next?

The energy in the room was undeniable, a harmony of ambition, softness, and substance. And this is only the beginning.

GreatMinds Women’s Initiative gives access to:

Curated mentorship experiences

Growth-focused events & learning labs

Visibility & speaking opportunities

A community of women serious about both impact and ease

We’re here for the serious conversations and the soft life. For ambition and intimacy. For strategy and soul.

Click here to view highlights, photos, and the full recap

Visit @greatminds_women on Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube. To join the GreatMinds Women Network and stay connected, please visit the website.

Disclaimer: Please note that GreatMinds Women Initiative does not currently charge any membership fees. Any future updates regarding membership or participation will be communicated officially and transparently through our verified channels. Kindly beware of impersonators or unofficial requests. If in doubt, always reach out directly to our team. Connect with us via [email protected]



