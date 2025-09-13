Mercy Chinwo & MOG Music Celebrate God’s Glory in New Song “None Like You Lord”

When it comes to worship that truly moves the soul, Mercy Chinwo always delivers. This time, she joins forces with Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer, songwriter, and pastor MOG Music for a brand-new song titled “None Like You Lord.”

At its core, the song is a heartfelt declaration of God’s greatness. A reminder that there really is no one like Him in heaven or on earth. The lyrics repeat like a mantra of faith, carrying listeners into that space where worship feels both personal and collective.

The music video brings the message to life beautifully. Picture Mercy Chinwo leading with her signature passion, surrounded by a choir dressed in angelic white robes, their voices rising in harmony. The instrumentalists in sharp black provide a striking contrast, grounding the sound. And then, in one of the most captivating moments, **MOGmusic steps in with his trumpet**, adding a soulful texture that elevates the entire performance.

It’s simple, stirring, and powerful—just the way gospel should be. “None Like You Lord” is a worship experience you’ll want on repeat.

Watch it below