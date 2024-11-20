Chidimma Adetshins Says, “I Came, I Saw, I Shook the Universe,” and She Did!

Connect with us

Published

4 mins ago

 on

When Chidimma Adetshina won first runner-up at the just concluded 73rd Miss Universe pageant, Nigerians couldn’t contain their excitement—and for good reason. Her journey to the crown wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. After facing some setbacks during her time in South Africa, Chidimma made the bold decision to withdraw from the Miss Universe South Africa competition and compete for the Miss Universe Nigeria crown instead. That decision paid off, and now, she stands tall as not just the first runner-up but also proudly holds the title of Miss Universe Africa & Oceania. Talk about a major win!

In her own words, “I came, I saw, and I shook the universe,” and that’s exactly what she did. Chidimma is back home in Nigeria, and she summed up her incredible journey perfectly on Instagram:

I came, I saw, and I shook the universe. Returning home as Miss Universe First Runner-Up and Miss Universe Africa & Oceania.I’m filled with immense gratitude for Nigeria and Africa for believing in me and helping me reclaim my dreams. This is what it truly means for dreams to come true.

Chidimma also extended her thanks to the Silverbird Group, Chichi Nation, and everyone who supported her journey, emphasising that their recognition and encouragement mean the world to her.

Chidimma’s win isn’t just a personal victory; it’s one for all of Africa. Her grace, resilience, and determination have inspired countless people, and she’s proof that setbacks can lead to even greater comebacks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC News Pidgin (@bbcnewspidgin)

If you missed any part of her incredible journey, don’t worry—we’ve got all the highlights for you. Catch up on the key moments here.

