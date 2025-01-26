Connect with us

Music

King Empire Ushers in the Year with His Debut EP "Pictures"

Music Scoop

Just a Week to Go! Here's How to Catch All the Action at the Grammys

Beauty Music Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Always Knew She'd Be a Superstar: Talking Confidence & Stardom in Blanc Magazine

BN TV Music

Paul Play Dairo Is Back! Listen to His New Single "Love in Tokyo" feat. Olamide

BN TV Music

Tim Godfrey & Israel Houghton Featuring Greatman Takit Deliver "Glory" – A Powerful Praise Anthem

Music

Freedom Looks & Sounds Like Ruby Gyang's New EP "FREE"

BN TV Music

Kotrell’s "Unbelievable" Visualiser Takes You to the Heart of Love

BN TV Music

Would You Rather Cry in a Bentley? Teni Makes Her Case in the ‘Money’ Music Video

BN TV Music

You’ve Vibed to Morravey’s "Ifineme", Now Watch the Music Video

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage Does It Again with a BBC Live Performance to Remember

Music

King Empire Ushers in the Year with His Debut EP “Pictures”

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: King Empire/Instagram

Singer-songwriter Oscar Onyeka Dike, better known by his stage name King Empire, is kicking off the year on a high note with the release of his debut EP, “Pictures.” The 6-track project is a seamless fusion of Afropop, R&B, and Hip-Hop, featuring smooth melodies and precise, thought-provoking lyrics.

Hailing from Nnewi, Anambra State, King Empire draws inspiration from global icons like Michael Jackson and Burna Boy. His rise to prominence began in 2015, following the viral success of his cover of Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” which earned him accolades in the MTN Music Plus Next Rated Competition.

Dive into “Pictures” below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php