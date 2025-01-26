King Empire Ushers in the Year with His Debut EP “Pictures”

Singer-songwriter Oscar Onyeka Dike, better known by his stage name King Empire, is kicking off the year on a high note with the release of his debut EP, “Pictures.” The 6-track project is a seamless fusion of Afropop, R&B, and Hip-Hop, featuring smooth melodies and precise, thought-provoking lyrics.

Hailing from Nnewi, Anambra State, King Empire draws inspiration from global icons like Michael Jackson and Burna Boy. His rise to prominence began in 2015, following the viral success of his cover of Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” which earned him accolades in the MTN Music Plus Next Rated Competition.

Dive into “Pictures” below