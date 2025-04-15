Need a Boost of Real Love? Ayra Starr’s ‘All the Love’ Video Got You Covered

Ready for some feel-good music video content? Ayra Starr has just dropped the visuals for her track ‘All the Love‘ and it’s one to groove to.

The song is a tender ode to unconditional love. The kind you offer freely to someone who deserves it, even when the world falls short. With lyrics and soulful melodies, Ayra pledges to be that person who shows up with care, loyalty and one hundred percent real love. She acknowledges life’s chaos and the struggle to feel seen, but reminds us that authentic connection still exists. In a world of fakes and filters, ‘All the Love’ is about choosing sincerity, choosing presence, and choosing someone fully.

In the video, Ayra embodies this message beautifully. She’s carefree and open-hearted, the kind of girl who gives love generously and joyfully. It’s a visual that matches the song’s warmth and vulnerability, making you want to dance, hug someone, or send that sweet text you’ve been holding back.

Watch the video below and soak in all the love.