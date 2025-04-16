Connect with us

Turn Your Ordinary Potatoes into a Crispy Dream with Scovia Mwikali’s Rosemary Recipe

Crispy, golden and full of herby goodness. This rosemary roasted potatoes recipe by Scovia Mwikali is the perfect side dish or quick snack.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

If you’re in the mood for something crispy, flavoursome, and packed with deliciousness, this rosemary roasted potatoes recipe by Scovia Mwikali of Infoods Specials is exactly what you need.

This recipe takes humble potatoes and transforms them into crispy, golden bites of heaven, with the perfect combination of black pepper, paprika, and fresh rosemary. With the right balance of seasoning and heat, these potatoes come out perfectly crispy on the outside while staying tender and full of flavour on the inside.

It’s the perfect side dish to elevate any meal or a tasty snack on its own.

Scovia believes that anyone can learn to cook with time and practice, and this dish is a great starting point. Whether you’re just beginning your culinary journey or looking for a quick, impressive recipe, this one is sure to please. Plus, it’s perfect for busy days when you want something easy yet delicious.

Watch the full video below to see how it’s done:

 

