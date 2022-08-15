Funmi Iyanda talks about how important it is to have women in the workforce on “Public Eye”

Gender inequality is a major cause of the high unemployment rate in developing countries like Nigeria. In Nigeria, women make up 48.4% of the working population, while men make up 59.9%. Men still outweigh women in Nigeria, where the gender ratio is about equal. As a result, the gender wage gap in the labour field continues to worsen poverty.

In this episode of the “Public Eye,” Funmi Iyanda, Okolie Precious Chinaza, a mechanic, Amarachi Ihezie, a tricyclist from Warri, and Agnes Sessi, NLC chairperson Lagos Chapter, discuss the importance of having women in the workforce.

Watch the video below: