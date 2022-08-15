Connect with us

Funmi Iyanda talks about how important it is to have women in the workforce on "Public Eye"

Funmi Iyanda talks about how important it is to have women in the workforce on “Public Eye”

3 seconds ago

Gender inequality is a major cause of the high unemployment rate in developing countries like Nigeria. In Nigeria, women make up 48.4% of the working population, while men make up 59.9%. Men still outweigh women in Nigeria, where the gender ratio is about equal. As a result, the gender wage gap in the labour field continues to worsen poverty.

In this episode of the “Public Eye,” Funmi Iyanda, Okolie Precious Chinaza, a mechanic, Amarachi Ihezie, a tricyclist from Warri, and Agnes Sessi, NLC chairperson Lagos Chapter, discuss the importance of having women in the workforce.

Watch the video below:

