Adeife & Mayokun’s Love Story Started With a Simple Invitation to Church!

The next time someone invites you to church, you should definitely go… who knows? You might find joy, peace, and perhaps even a beautiful love story destined to bloom into forever.

When Mayokun’s friend invited him to church that fateful day, he had no idea that Adeife would be the one to usher them in, or that this simple moment would forever change both their lives. What began with warm conversations blossomed into a deep connection—one rooted in genuine friendship that sweetly evolved into love, now leading them down the aisle to marital bliss! Their pre-wedding photos are absolutely enchanting, overflowing with love and wrapped in cultural richness, modern touches, and vintage elegance—a stunning combination that perfectly captures their unique style. We are beyond excited for this lovely duo as they step into this wonderful new chapter together, and we wish them a lifetime as radiant and epic as every single frame captured here. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How they met

As shared by The Couple:

When I first moved to Montreal, a friend invited him to church, and that’s where I met Adeife. Adeife was on the welcoming team that day, cheerful, full of life, and doing her thing as usual. After service, she came over to greet me and ask how I was settling in. It was a short conversation that led to a love story. A while later, someone posted Adeife’s picture online. I followed her and slid into her DMs. One message turned into two, then into late-night chats, library hangouts, and then lovers. What started as a simple “hi” after church slowly grew into friendship, laughter, and love. And now here they are, still talking, still laughing, still choosing each other every day. ❤️

