This Bride and Her Girls are Serving Major Beauty Goals

Avatar photo

Published

9 minutes ago

 on

What better way to celebrate your big day than surrounded by your favourite girls and serving pure elegance while at it? 😍

This bride is giving main character energy in her stunning burnt orange beaded dress, and every detail exudes class. Her sleek, curvy bob frames her face so perfectly, and that radiant glow? Absolutely unmatched! Her bridesmaids brought all the love and vibes in their vibrant looks, showering her with kisses and fanning her like the queen she is. Every moment captured screams beauty, joy, and sisterhood  and honestly, we can’t get enough of her magical bridal glow!

Enjoy the video below:

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

