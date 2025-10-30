Connect with us

Exude Golden Radiance on Your Traditional Wedding Day With This Stunning Bridal Inspo

The key ingredients to a bold bridal look are simple: a flawless outfit, a radiant glow, and poised confidence—because when they come together, they reveal the stunning version of you.

Today’s inspo is a seamless blend of all three, and we bet you’ll love it. Bibi Classy designed this golden outfit guaranteed to bring your radiant bridal vision to life. The look features a heavily embellished corset with intricately beaded halter neck details and a matching gold skirt… talk about a fine display of elegance. Turbans by The Twins understood the assignment, crafting an elaborate, towering gele in iridescent shades that bounce off rainbow colours. To further elevate this look, Glam by Uwa came through with this alluring glam, featuring a striking red lipstick and flawless glow. If you want to exude golden radiance on your big day, this might just be the right inspo for you.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

 

Credit

Makeup: @glambyuwa
Dress: @bibiclassy
Hairstylist: @tgk_hairartistry
Gele: @turbansbythetwins_
Reels: @the7th_focus
Handfan: @onyix_craft
Accessories:  @sterling_gems_store_
Photography: @weddings_by_praise @_praisephotography

