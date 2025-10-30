A WhatsApp Post Led Kingsley to His Forever Love, Ruky! See Their Magical Proposal

Perhaps the love of your life isn’t far away, and sometimes, all it takes is a single post on social media to spark forever. That’s exactly how Ruky and Kingsley’s beautiful love story began!

It all started when a friend posted Kingsley’s photo, and Ruky dropped a comment. Weeks later, they began talking, and from those conversations, a sweet friendship blossomed. Then came the moment that changed everything — Kingsley watched Ruky walk radiantly into a wedding, and right then, he knew she was the one.

Even when she set boundaries, his patience and intentionality never wavered. He stayed true to his feelings and remained determined to win her heart — and he did! Kingsley planned the most dreamy proposal surrounded by gorgeous floral arrangements, and of course, Ruky said “yes!” Their stunning photos capture the magic of their sweet love, and we are so obsessed!

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Kingsley:

We met through a mutual friend’s WhatsApp status. She had commented on a photo of mine that the friend posted. What started as simple jokes and casual chats back in October 2022 turned into something I never saw coming. A few weeks later, I requested her contact, and even though we were in different locations, we kept talking and getting to know each other. About a month later, I had to attend a wedding close to where she lived, one she initially refused to come to, but somehow, I managed to convince her. And when she finally walked in, calm and graceful, carrying that effortless aura, I just knew… this was different. I knew she was going to be my own. The months that followed were filled with patience and understanding. She was focused on one thing, “graduating from medical school,” and she made it clear she didn’t want any distractions. But instead of discouraging me, it only pushed me more, even on the days she wouldn’t take my calls. Because when you know what you want, you go for it. And now, looking back at how it all began, I can only smile knowing that every delay, every conversation, and every moment led us right here, to this beautiful story we’re still writing together. I found peace, I found a home, I found love, I found my woman.