This Groom’s Gifts Turned His Ijaw Bride’s Frown Into the Brightest Smile

Weddings

Published

51 minutes ago

 on

We absolutely love all the unique aspects of culture. For the Ijaw people, the ‘buying of mouth’ is one of the most anticipated moment of the wedding.

In this unique tradition, the bride often frowns playfully until her groom, family, and friends appease her with a shower of cash. In this viral video, the bride was clearly ready to stand on business. Stunning in her rich cultural outfit, she held her frown for an impressive amount of time—a signal to her ecstatic family to keep the denominations raining down. Even the groom playfully begged her to smile, but she kept a straight face, determined to secure the bag! After a lengthy and generous cash spree, her face finally broke into a brilliant smile. Do you think you could hold a frown for that long? The internet has been reacting to the humour, with many declaring they want to be this bride, while others admit they’d crack a smile too quickly. We think her dedication to the moment is quite humorous! 🤭

Enjoy the video below:

Related Topics:
