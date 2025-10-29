Step Into Timeless Elegance With The “Époque Anthea” Bridal Collection By Tiwwii Bridals

There’s something so magical about a woman stepping into her era — bold, beautiful, and blossoming. Tiwwii Bridals debut bridal collection, Époque Anthea, celebrates just that!

Inspired by the quiet power of femininity across ages, this collection beautifully blends vintage romance and modern elegance. Think flowy silks, dreamy lace, and handcrafted details that feel like art. Each piece tells a story of transformation and goes from classic to contemporary, from delicate to daring. Époque Anthea is more than bridal fashion, it’s a love story between eras, made for the woman who’s ready to bloom into her next chapter with grace, confidence, and a touch of timeless magic

Here’s how the designer describes the collection:

The Époque Anthea is a bridal collection inspired by the quiet power of femininity across the ages. The name is a marriage of two ideas: Époque, a French word for "era" which evokes the romance of history, while Anthea, a Greek word that symbolises blossoms of flowers, renewal, and the ever-evolving nature of womanhood. The combination of the two names together forms a powerful collection that honours the past while embracing the beauty of becoming. Époque Anthea is not just about bridal dresses; it is about storytelling. Each piece is a heirloom in the making for every bride, put together from whispers of vintage ball gowns, modern silhouettes, delicate hand craftsmanship details, and the timeless elegance of eras passed. Silk flows like poetry, lace tells tales of heritages, and intricate handwork nods to craftsmanship once passed down through generations. Designed for the bride who feels deeply to evolve and blossom, who values artistry, vintage and modern designs, this collection is a celebration of love in all its forms: simple yet chic, quiet and bold, calm yet wild. It captures that fleeting, ethereal moment where past, present, and future meet at the altar, in a heartbeat, beneath a veil of dreams. With Époque Anthea, every bride becomes part of a larger story, one of beauty, legacy, and timeless devotion.

Enjoy the photos below:

Credit

Wedding Dresses @tiwwiibridal

Designer @tiwwiofficial

Makeup @lavish_tobbie

Hair Stylist @hairkarved

Earrings @deluxeaccessoriesng

Videography @mrpelarge

Photography @34sndpictures

Bridal Stylist @thesizzleeffect @prettiboi_anthony

Bridal Assistant @bridalconcierge_byasha

Shoot Coordinator @abydouz_gele