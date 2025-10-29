Five Years After Their NYSC Meet-Cute, Faith & Femi Said ‘I Do’ in a Vintage-Themed Civil Wedding

It’s love o’clock, and we’re all smiles over Faith and Femi — two hearts that found their perfect rhythm and are now dancing into forever!

It all began five years ago during NYSC, where a sweet friendship quietly blossomed into a deep, beautiful romance. From that magical destination proposal in Paris to their utterly chic vintage-themed civil wedding in the UK, every moment has been a page straight out of a fairytale.

Faith was the perfect vintage bride in her darling dress, serving timeless elegance, while Femi brought serious dapper energy in his embroidered suit. Together, they made such a perfect match! Surrounded by family and loved ones in soft pastels, their intimate celebration radiated warmth, style, and so much love. Every frame is a dream, and honestly? We can’t stop swooning.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Faith:

Our love story has been nothing short of beautiful and intentional. Femi and I met in Lagos during our NYSC 5 years ago, and from the beginning, our bond was rooted in friendship, faith, and a deep admiration for one another. What started as simple conversations blossomed into a love that feels steady, genuine, and worth celebrating every day. In February 2025, Femi planned the most romantic surprise proposal in Paris, the city of love. It was the perfect beginning to our wedding journey, filled with so much joy and excitement. We officially kicked off our wedding series on August 15th, 2025, with our Yoruba introduction, where both families officially met and celebrated us in a warm, cultural gathering filled with love, prayers, and joy. A few days later, on August 20th, 2025, we had our vintage themed civil wedding at Stockport Town Hall in Manchester. The dress code was “Royal Ascot Vintage” and our guests came all out, slaying their looks and making the celebration even more memorable. To complete the theme, we arrived in a vintage car, which added the perfect classic touch and gave the day even more timeless vibes. My civil wedding dress was also inspired by vintage fashion, making the day feel even more cohesive and special. We can’t wait to continue this journey with our Traditional wedding and White wedding, as we look forward to celebrating with our loved ones and creating even more unforgettable memories.