British Council Launches Film Lab Africa 2: National Film & Episodic Storytelling Programme in Nigeria



The British Council has launched the second cohort of Film Lab Africa, a film accelerator programme designed to support emerging filmmakers, screenwriters, and episodic storytellers across Nigeria. The programme is delivered in collaboration with EbonyLife Creative Academy (Nigeria) and Iconic Steps (United Kingdom).

Launched in 2023, Film Lab Africa has supported emerging Nigerian filmmakers through an intensive training programme combining virtual and in-person learning, mentorship from UK and Nigerian industry professionals, and a competitive pitch process through which selected participants received grants to produce original short films. The inaugural cohort drew over 600 applications, with 60 participants successful, and culminated in a showcase of funded films at film festivals and to industry stakeholders.

Building on this foundation, the second cohort expands the programme’s ambition, introducing a writers’ lab and a stronger focus on episodic content and TV pilot development, while continuing to offer the professional training, mentorship, production grants, and industry showcase opportunities that positioned the first cohort as a sustainable pipeline of industry-ready film and television talent.

Film Lab Africa 2 targets emerging writers, producers, and directors aged 18–35, offering a structured pathway from training to production and market access. The programme includes online training in episodic writing, a physical writers’ residency, script development support, professional training for directors and producers, pilot production funding, and industry showcase events connecting participants with investors and distributors.

“At the British Council, we are committed to strengthening the creative economies of both Nigeria and the UK by investing in talent, skills, and long-term partnerships. Film Lab Africa 2 reflects this commitment by connecting Nigerian creatives with UK expertise and industry networks, fostering meaningful collaboration, and creating pathways for bold, original storytelling to reach global audiences”. Donna McGowan, Country Director- Nigeria, British Council

The programme will reach creatives across all 36 states through virtual learning and regional partnerships. Special provisions have been included to support participation from persons with disabilities, ensuring inclusive access to opportunities within the film and television industry.



By combining international expertise with local industry collaboration, Film Lab Africa 2 aims to position Nigerian storytelling within the global film ecosystem, while creating sustainable career opportunities for emerging creatives and strengthening UK–Nigeria cultural collaboration.



For media enquiries, please contact:



British Council Nigeria contact:



Chengetai Mujakachi, Regional Head of Communications, British Council, Sub Saharan Africa



Partners media contact



About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international culture and education organisation. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories. In 2024–25 we reached 600 million people.



In Nigeria, where it has operated since 1943, the British Council works closely with creatives, educators, and young people to unlock opportunities, strengthen skills, and support the growth of the creative and cultural sectors.

Through programmes like Film Lab Africa, the British Council continues to invest in emerging talent, foster cross-cultural collaboration, and create platforms that enable the next generation of storytellers to develop, connect, and thrive on a global stage.



EbonyLife Limited is a premium Nigerian media conglomerate, founded and led by Mo Abudu, and widely recognised as one of the most influential voices shaping contemporary African storytelling. Operating as a multi-layered media ecosystem, the company produces content, develops talent, leverages technology platforms, and builds strategic partnerships to take African stories beyond regional boundaries. EbonyLife’s vision is to professionalize media production, elevate storytelling standards, and expand impact mission. It supports diverse, underrepresented talent into the creative industries while delivering high-quality film, digital marketing, and communications services. Working with industry partners, Iconic Steps supports over 100 young people annually across the UK.



Victoria Ijeh-Allen, CEO of Iconic Steps, the (UK) delivery Partner, is an award-winning filmmaker, entrepreneur, and speaker dedicated to helping young people develop a growth mindset and turn challenges into opportunities. In 2012, she founded Iconic Steps, supported by the British Film Institute, combining pastoral care with hands-on media training. Since then, over 400 young people have been supported, with 75% progressing into employment.

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