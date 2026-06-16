From First-Class Degrees to PhDs, Nigerian Women Are Celebrating Their Academic Achievements on X

One woman asked for motivation. Nigerian women showed up with receipts—PhDs, distinctions, research grants, publications, and plenty of reasons to keep going.

It started with one simple request on X (formerly Twitter): a woman asking other women to share their academic achievements, looking for a little motivation to push through the month. What followed was a flood of responses from Nigerian women that has been genuinely difficult to scroll past without stopping to read every single one.

Doctors of Philosophy. Master’s degrees with distinction. First-class graduates. Women juggling research, grants, publications, and awards while still showing up every single day. One woman shared that she completed her doctoral research in Industrial Chemistry in April, defended her thesis, and officially earned her PhD. Her Google Scholar citation now sits at 138, with 12 Q1-indexed Scopus journals to her name, a research grant to her group, and a postdoctoral fellowship still on the horizon. Another listed her achievements with the quiet confidence of someone who has earned every single line: a BA in History and International Studies as the best graduating female student, an MA in Women and Gender Studies with distinction, a PhD in African History in view, three publications (with one more under review), and five awards already in the bag.

What makes this thread so worth your time is not just the achievements themselves, it is the women behind them. Nigerian women navigating systems that were not always built with them in mind, pushing through financial pressure, self-doubt, and every other obstacle that does not make it into the graduation photo, and coming out the other side with letters after their names and fire still in their eyes.

And if you are a woman reading this, regardless of your age or where you are in your journey, and the thought of quitting has crossed your mind recently — let these women’s stories be the reminder you needed today. See more from the thread below.

BSc: Mathematics, Statistics and Economics

BSc Hons: Pure Mathematics

Masters: Pure Mathematics (cum laude)

PhD: Pure Mathematics https://t.co/75Py1Lau6B pic.twitter.com/UuhcimBXLK — Dr Gugu Nogwebela (@Gugu_Noggy) June 14, 2026

B.A in History and International Studies, Best graduating female student

M.A ( Women and Gender Studies) with Distinction

PhD ( African History) in view

Publications: 3 and 1 under review

Awards: 5 in the bag 💼 pic.twitter.com/n9rdWnFFeP — Chidinma Udechukwu🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@ChidinmaUdechu2) June 14, 2026

B.A. French (First Class Honours) – Obafemi Awolowo University

Best Female Graduating Student, Faculty of Arts (OAU) M.A. French (Distinction) – University of Ibadan

Best Graduating Student, Department of European Studies Ph.D. French Literature – Purdue University, USA

Student… pic.twitter.com/kBPeP8MAnp — ADEWUYI Roseline Adebimpe (@AdewuyiRoseline) June 14, 2026

April 23rd I completed my doctoral research, defended my thesis and became a Doctor of Philosophy in Industrial Chemistry. This morning my Google citation is now 138 with 12 Q1 index Scopus journals. My research group won a grant….and I still look forward to post-doctoral… — Queen-Esther (@_amakannamani) June 12, 2026

School of Nursing (RN)

School of Midwifery (RM)

Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGCert)

BSc in Nursing

MSc Healthcare Management and Leadership

PhD in Nursing

Lecturer, Nursing Education and Administration

Associate Professor of Nursing

Dean, College of Nursing Science https://t.co/iKDMjDUe1z pic.twitter.com/UM9GoY3tKp — Cecilia Olusolape Adeyemo (@AdeyemoCecilia1) June 14, 2026

First Class Finance Graduate 📕

Best Graduating Student, Department of Finance, AfeBabalola University👩‍🎓

Just won the PTDF Overseas scholarship for my masters in Paris in September. 🇫🇷

Published author on The Effects of Financial Sector Reforms on Economic Growth in Nigeria 📕 — Joanne. (@_angelljo) June 13, 2026

Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Arabic Language and Education (University of ilorin) Master’s degree in Leadership and Management,United Kingdom Memorized the Qur’an and written it by heart. Represented my state in Qur’an competitions both locally and Nationally. A Thanawiy… https://t.co/IIpRxKCbDn pic.twitter.com/xE3NXnKFlN — Firdaous… (@ApaokagiFirdaus) June 15, 2026

Triple Chartered👩‍🎓 Chartered Accountant

Chartered Stockbroker

Chartered Tax Practitioner https://t.co/AHTZ6wV3oT pic.twitter.com/FQ8g57xumy — Olamide Akanji🌍🌹👑 (@Lamiide_A) June 14, 2026

B.Eng. Computer Engineering

MSc. Computer Engineering

PhD. Computer Engineering

Professional body. COREN and NSE.

Senior Lecturer https://t.co/b6PbxHO6S1 pic.twitter.com/YbNV37IwR5 — Engr. Amarachi (Ph.D.) (@UdefiAmarachi) June 14, 2026

BSc. Industrial Chemistry

MSc. Petroleum Chemistry

MSc. Petroleum Production Engineering

PhD. Energy Process Engineering and Energy Systems (in view)

Fully funded scholarships

British Council Climate Action Grant

Founder, Beyond Borders Circle

Mother. https://t.co/5wb8wUsi2N pic.twitter.com/TxALsliX6Q — ENGR (@ENGRxxd) June 14, 2026

Bsc- Biology, ABU Zaria

MSc.- Zoology, Unilorin

MSc.- Environmental Biology, UniAbuja

PhD.- Environmental Science, University of Newcastle, Australia.

Clock it! https://t.co/UEcMm1B99B pic.twitter.com/q25Oi4ocya — Dr. Rossy Ene 🇳🇬 🇦🇺 (@rossyene30) June 14, 2026

✅ BSc, Computer Science (First Class)

✅ MSc, Computer Science & AI (Highest Honor)

✅ 3 research papers accepted this year

✅ 7 books written

✅ Executive in Residence, Miva University

✅ Computer Science mentor, University of Bristol Bonus:

✅ MBA (Michigan Ross) – in… https://t.co/x1hk8c6Cqr pic.twitter.com/5G2y0NnLPM — Big Nenz ✨ (@AdoraNwodo) June 14, 2026

BSc. Economics

MSc. International Business

MSc. Monetary Economics(in view) I’ve had so many “first to achieve it” and this tops them all! https://t.co/Bq8FsCf5AD pic.twitter.com/2bTAAflFql — Sally (@beingsally1) June 15, 2026

Not me(yet) but my mum:

Schools of Nursing, Midwifery & Occupational Health Nursing(RN,RM, OHN)

BEd, MPH & PHd in Health Education and Promotion at UI

Pre-doctoral fellowship, UChicago

Cert in Cancer Genetics and Risk Management

Fellow of UICC

Fellow of ACLI

MammaCare Specialist https://t.co/AllBIMpcqy pic.twitter.com/7DTAP2YGEh — Angela (@ebube_chiii) June 15, 2026

My Mum

Bsc: Agricultural Engineering (UI )

MSc: Agricultural Engineering

PhD: Agricultural Engineering with specialisation in Crop Processing and Storage (UI)

Professor of Agricultural Engineering

Dean of College of College of Agriculture (Tasfued) https://t.co/Lxli8cMvzF pic.twitter.com/qu1ZnK9RDL — Fissy (@FissyVogue) June 15, 2026

BSc. – Biology

MSc. – Biology specialization phylogenetics

Ph.D. – Plant Breeding Genetics and Genomics (in view) https://t.co/Xfdk76fFzW pic.twitter.com/n46VZDI8a8 — Cynthianukege (@dimps_cindy) June 14, 2026

🎓 BSc Microbiology

🎓 BMLS Medical Laboratory Science

🎓 MSc Medical Microbiology

🎓 PhD in Medical Microbiology & Biomedical Science (In View) 👩🏽‍🔬 Licensed Medical Laboratory Scientist

📚 Former Lecturer

🔬 Research Assistant

📝 Author of Scopus-indexed publications https://t.co/PXMykO1Xdw pic.twitter.com/6jMengIier — Ayanfe (@Ajoke_adex) June 15, 2026

1. Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

2. Master of Laws (LLM)

3. Master of Criminal Justice

4. Master of Research

5. Master of International Affairs

6. Master of Business Administration (MBA) Everybody, please clap for me🌚I almost died before I achieve that number one😩Make God make… https://t.co/ghtMkLyzeK pic.twitter.com/xmfmOH9awf — OLUWAKEMISOLA👑💎 (@TheOnlyFarry) June 15, 2026

LLB, BL 🇳🇬

LLM 🇳🇬

MSc, Distinction (Commonwealth Scholar) 🇬🇧

MA, Merit (ESRC Scholar) 🇬🇧

PhD (ESRC Scholar) 🇬🇧

Higher Education Awards (AFHEA, Horizon) 🇬🇧

Fully Funded Research Scholarships in 🇨🇦 🇳🇴 🇸🇪

University Graduate School Scholar 🇬🇧 6 degrees, 7 scholarships https://t.co/KYBVDmY9Di pic.twitter.com/yA8yAn4zNM — Queenie Nwariaku (@queenie__n) June 15, 2026