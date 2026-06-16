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From First-Class Degrees to PhDs, Nigerian Women Are Celebrating Their Academic Achievements on X

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From First-Class Degrees to PhDs, Nigerian Women Are Celebrating Their Academic Achievements on X

A viral thread on X started with one woman asking for academic motivation — and Nigerian women responded with PhDs, first-class degrees, distinctions, publications, research grants and postdoctoral fellowships. The thread has become one of the most uplifting corners of Nigerian social media this month.
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An AI-generated image of a smiling Black woman in a black academic graduation gown and cap, holding a certificate folder outdoors in front of a university building

An AI-generated representation of a proud female academic celebrating her graduation, symbolising the wave of achievements shared by Nigerian women on social media in June 2026.

One woman asked for motivation. Nigerian women showed up with receipts—PhDs, distinctions, research grants, publications, and plenty of reasons to keep going.

It started with one simple request on X (formerly Twitter): a woman asking other women to share their academic achievements, looking for a little motivation to push through the month. What followed was a flood of responses from Nigerian women that has been genuinely difficult to scroll past without stopping to read every single one.

Doctors of Philosophy. Master’s degrees with distinction. First-class graduates. Women juggling research, grants, publications, and awards while still showing up every single day. One woman shared that she completed her doctoral research in Industrial Chemistry in April, defended her thesis, and officially earned her PhD. Her Google Scholar citation now sits at 138, with 12 Q1-indexed Scopus journals to her name, a research grant to her group, and a postdoctoral fellowship still on the horizon. Another listed her achievements with the quiet confidence of someone who has earned every single line: a BA in History and International Studies as the best graduating female student, an MA in Women and Gender Studies with distinction, a PhD in African History in view, three publications (with one more under review), and five awards already in the bag.

What makes this thread so worth your time is not just the achievements themselves, it is the women behind them. Nigerian women navigating systems that were not always built with them in mind, pushing through financial pressure, self-doubt, and every other obstacle that does not make it into the graduation photo, and coming out the other side with letters after their names and fire still in their eyes.

And if you are a woman reading this, regardless of your age or where you are in your journey, and the thought of quitting has crossed your mind recently — let these women’s stories be the reminder you needed today. See more from the thread below.

 

Triple Chartered👩‍🎓

Chartered Accountant
Chartered Stockbroker
Chartered Tax Practitioner https://t.co/AHTZ6wV3oT pic.twitter.com/FQ8g57xumy

— Olamide Akanji🌍🌹👑 (@Lamiide_A) June 14, 2026

 

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