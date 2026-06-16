Meet Peter Vowles: The New United Kingdom High Commissioner Heading to Nigeria

The United Kingdom has announced a new British High Commissioner to Nigeria, and his appointment comes with a career that spans decades of diplomatic and development work across Africa, Asia, and beyond. Peter Vowles has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, succeeding Richard Montgomery CMG, and will take up his appointment in September 2026.

Reacting to his appointment on X, Vowles shared that he is absolutely delighted to be appointed British High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

If you are wondering what kind of track record he is bringing to the table, his CV shows he is a highly seasoned diplomat with a career that spans over two decades across global borders. He is making the transition to Nigeria straight from Harare, where he has been serving as the HM Ambassador to Zimbabwe since 2023. Before that, he held the role of Transformation Director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) from 2022 to 2023, following his tenure as HM Ambassador to Yangon, Myanmar between 2021 and 2022.

His earlier roles at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office include serving as Transformation Director, Director for Asia, Caribbean and Overseas Territories, and Head of Programme Delivery. He has also worked as DFID Country Director in Kenya and Deputy DFID Country Director in the Democratic Republic of Congo, giving him deep, hands-on experience across the African continent specifically.

His connection to Africa runs further back than his senior diplomatic postings. Vowles first worked on the continent in the early 1990s, spending time in Zimbabwe as a teacher with the Ministry of Education, Sport and Culture from 1992 to 1993, and returning later as a Policy and Programme Manager with Students Partnership Worldwide from 1996 to 1999. He has also worked in Bangladesh, India, and Afghanistan across roles covering health, governance, and global partnerships.

Vowles will assume his role in September 2026.