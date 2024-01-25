Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Check Out the New Stills from Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit" Season 7

Beauty BN TV Events Style

British-Nigerian AJ Odudu Stuns in Minimal Glam on the New British Vogue, Out Now!

BN TV Cuisine

Omoye's Carrot Pancakes Are the Perfect Breakfast Treat!

BN TV Cuisine

You Will Love this Easy Melt-in-Your-Mouth Caramel Popcorn Recipe | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Layi Wasabi, Akah Nnani, & Genoveva Umeh in the Trailer of "The Interview"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Bisola Aiyeola, Sharon Ooja, Ini Dima-Okojie & Enado Odigie in Trailer for Season 2 of "Flawsome"

BN TV Relationships Sweet Spot

Toni Tone & Taye talk Love & Navigating a Long Distance Relationship on “Only Feelings Are Real”

BN TV

Spyro talks Music, Childhood & Faith in New Episode of "Tea With Tay"

BN TV

Marriage, Baby No. 3, Skincare Routine... Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Answers it All in New Vlog

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Sharon Ooja & Sabinus star in Moses Inwang's Romcom "Dead Serious" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Check Out the New Stills from Ndani TV’s “Skinny Girl In Transit” Season 7

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

As fans anticipate the premiere of “Skinny Girl in Transit” season 7 which is set to air this Friday, January 26, Ndani TV has released some BTS pictures to keep fans intrigued. This season promises freshness for the Awosikas and Macaulays.

In the last season, Tiwa decided to leave ABC Media and take up a managerial position at the radio station. Things seemed to be falling into place for the Awosikas and Macaulays. Shalewa ended her toxic relationship with Kwame, Tiwa went into labour, Mama Tiwa found a new hobby, and Wosi struggled to succeed at fashion school. Also, Didi got engaged.

Fans can look forward to the return of their favourite characters in the upcoming seventh season of the critically acclaimed series, which features a blend of drama and romance. The new season will see the return of actors such as Sharon Ooja, Bisola Aiyeola, Abimbola Craig, Ayoola Ayolola, Ngozi Nwosu, Timini Egbuson, and Chioma Okoli, and feature new additions including Kunle RemiTony Umez, and Diane Russet.

Check out the BTS photos below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Common Deed Of Assignment Errors We Make in Real Estate

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Tale of An Uber Driver in Lagos

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Business Owners Can Embrace Strategies for Progress in This Time & Age

Yewandu Jinadu: What Does Professionalism Mean For a Talent Acquisition Specialist?

What Will It Take To Put An End To Period Shaming?
css.php