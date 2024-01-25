Check Out the New Stills from Ndani TV’s “Skinny Girl In Transit” Season 7

As fans anticipate the premiere of “Skinny Girl in Transit” season 7 which is set to air this Friday, January 26, Ndani TV has released some BTS pictures to keep fans intrigued. This season promises freshness for the Awosikas and Macaulays.

In the last season, Tiwa decided to leave ABC Media and take up a managerial position at the radio station. Things seemed to be falling into place for the Awosikas and Macaulays. Shalewa ended her toxic relationship with Kwame, Tiwa went into labour, Mama Tiwa found a new hobby, and Wosi struggled to succeed at fashion school. Also, Didi got engaged.

Fans can look forward to the return of their favourite characters in the upcoming seventh season of the critically acclaimed series, which features a blend of drama and romance. The new season will see the return of actors such as Sharon Ooja, Bisola Aiyeola, Abimbola Craig, Ayoola Ayolola, Ngozi Nwosu, Timini Egbuson, and Chioma Okoli, and feature new additions including Kunle Remi, Tony Umez, and Diane Russet.

Check out the BTS photos below: