Money, Fashion & a Little Attitude! Ayra Starr and Theodora’s “Ms. Paper” Video Has It All

Money, fashion, a little attitude, and Ayra Starr? Oh, we’re definitely watching! The Starrgirl has just dropped the official music video for “Ms. Paper,” her collaboration with French rapper Theodora, and the two are having a lot of fun with this one. Taken from Ayra’s album Starrgirl, the fan-favourite track now has a colourful visual to match its playful lyrics.

Produced by The Elements, “Ms. Paper” brings together Afropop rhythms and a catchy mix of English and French as Ayra and Theodora sing about making their own money, enjoying their success, and doing things on their own terms. And with a chorus that goes, “Moi, c’est Miss Kitoko ou Miss Paper,” you can already imagine how much fun the music video was going to be.

So, what does being Ms. Paper look like? Apparently, it involves plenty of fashion, money, and a little pop-art fun. The video plays around with currency-inspired graphics, retro magazine covers, and custom toy-box packaging, giving Ayra and Theodora their own colourful world to play in. Ayra appears in a pink mini dress with a matching side cap and cowrie shell details before switching things up in a rich blue halter top, bright red hair, and striking face detailing.

And there’s still more to enjoy. Between the money-counting scenes, museum-style portrait frames, and choreography, the video keeps finding new ways to bring the song’s playful mood to life. With Ayra Starr and Theodora moving between languages, fashion, and music, “Ms. Paper” is another fun addition to the Starrgirl era.

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