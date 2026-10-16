Blaqbonez Releases New Album “NOMADINHO: 4TH PRIME”

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has released his fifth studio album, NOMADINHO: 4TH PRIME, a 15-track project featuring Asake, Victony, Ruger, TML Vibez, Igwe Aka and Monochrome.

Released Friday, October 16, 2026, through Chocolate City Music, the album follows his 2025 project, No Excuses, and its April 2026 deluxe edition.

The album includes Blaqbonez’s previously released singles “BIG PERFORMER,” “IKEBE 3000” and “CHANEL,” his two collaborations with Asake. “CHANEL” particularly marked a major career milestone for the rapper, earning him his first No. 1 on the Official Nigeria Top 100, while “IKEBE 3000” continued the pair’s run of collaborations.

The project opens with “I LOVE THIS,” featuring Igwe Aka, before moving into tracks such as “CA$H EVERYDAY,” “BIG PERFORMER” and “MAZZA.” Other songs include “YAHOOZE,” featuring Victony; “FYP,” featuring Monochrome; “JUSTINA,” featuring Ruger; and “FINESSE YOU,” featuring TML Vibez.

With NOMADINHO: 4TH PRIME, Blaqbonez continues to explore the intersection of Nigerian hip-hop and Afrobeats, bringing together established collaborators and emerging voices across the 15-track project.

Listen to the album here.