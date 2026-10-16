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Fireboy DML's Fifth Studio Album "ZUKO!" Is Here | Listen!

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Music

Fireboy DML’s Fifth Studio Album “ZUKO!” Is Here | Listen!

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Fireboy DML announces the releases of his first studio album, ZUKO! Photo credit: FIreboy DML/Instagram

Fireboy DML announces the release of his first studio album, ZUKO! Photo credit: Fireboy DML/Instagram.

Fireboy DML has arrived, again!

The Nigerian singer is known as one of the most talented Afrobeats artists in recent times. To date, he remains the only Nigerian artist with a debut album without any features. But since his debut album, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps in 2019, Fireboy DML, like any creative, has evolved into different personas and identities.

He has released his fifth studio album, ZUKO!, a 13-track project featuring Nigerian artistes Lojay and Judah Earl, Jamaican dancehall star Masicka, and South African acts JAZZWRLD and Thukuthela, and it is another invention of Fireboy DML.

Released through YBNL Nation and EMPIRE, ZUKO! arrives two years after his fourth studio project, Adedamola, which was released in 2024. The album opens with “Dear Father,” featuring Judah Earl, followed by “By Fire!” and “CLAAT!”, featuring Masicka. Other tracks include “GODDESS,” featuring Lojay, and “IMALI,” featuring JAZZWRLD and Thukuthela. The remaining songs are “C’EST LA VIE,” “ONE MAN REGIMENT,” “KILOWI,” “ONAZO!,” “S.L.U.T (SEX LOVE UNDERSTANDING TRUST),” “LIGHT OF DAWN,” “MIMI NAWE” and “FIGHTING.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Fireboy shared THE RED COUCH SESSION: ZUKO! on YouTube, giving fans a look into the project’s rollout, and an explanation of the theme and title behind the album.

ZUKO! follows Fireboy’s previous albums Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps (2019), APOLLO (2020), Playboy (2022) and Adedamola (2024), adding another chapter to his evolving sound and catalogue.

Listen to the album here.

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